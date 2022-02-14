Maybe Everyone Can Chill for Like Three Seconds Right Now

The big question of the day/week/month/year is “will Russia invade Ukraine?” This is not the easiest question to answer.

The U.S. government keeps making dramatic new announcements about how close Russia is to an attack. (The New York Times hilariously called this an example of poor America suddenly trying to catch up to dastardly Russia in the “information warfare” space, as if the United States has no expertise in that area.) At the same time, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky keeps begging his nominal allies to shut up:

😳 Looks like the media has blown things up again. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that warnings of an imminent Russian attack on his country were stoking panic and demands to see proof of a planned invasion.

pic.twitter.com/82tNA9rv3z — Gabor Gurbacs (@gaborgurbacs) February 13, 2022

Is Russia going to move into Ukraine this week? Who knows. Seems possible. Maybe. No situation has ever cried out more for “just make a deal and then everyone go home!” than this, but we could also get World War III, I suppose. We’ll find out!

According to our own Jack Crosbie, who happens to be in Kyiv right now, things in the capital are “very, very calm.” But this is a delicate tinderbox of a situation, as always happens when imperial game-playing escalates like it’s doing here. (Great powers using Eastern Europe as a pawn in their endless quest for regional domination—that always turns out well!) You don’t want stray comments to accidentally get things out of control.

So maybe everyone can do a little better than the nonsense that played out today.

Apparently, Zelensky put out a message on Facebook about the Russia situation, and that message appeared to contain some disturbing premonitions, which the entire American press ran with:

NEW: Ukraine President Zelensky states on Facebook: ""We are told that February 16 will be the day of the attack." @ErinNBCNews reports from Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/Tgr4FFLQzq — Katy Tur Reports (@KatyOnMSNBC) February 14, 2022

You could practically hear the blood pumping through the cable news veins—war on Wednesday! Get Anderson Cooper on the plane!

BREAKING: Zelensky says that Wednesday will be the day Russia attacks Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/QVwEYlVVZu — MRCTV (@mrctv) February 14, 2022

Except….

A senior Ukrainian official has denied that President Zelensky was being literal when he said in an address to the nation that he'd been told a Russian attack would begin on February 16th. Mykhailo Podoliak, a Presidential adviser, that Zelensky was being ironic. — Vaughn Sterling (@vplus) February 14, 2022

Uhh…whoops! We all know how it goes when you do a little sarcasm about the possible war situation currently turning the entire world upside down. Guess this one didn’t land, buddy! Maybe workshop it in the clubs some more before you debut it on the road, or the internationally monitored communiqué?

According to Buzzfeed’s Christopher Miller, this was a case of disastrous misinterpretation by American media:

Zelensky was actually clear that he was citing a date floated by foreign intelligence/media reports. He himself wasn't saying an attack would happen on Feb. 16. CNN and NBC are among US outlets misreporting this. Here's what he said: https://t.co/NBbk8T9FZ6 https://t.co/1TnzQDNKcS — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 14, 2022

The walkback isn't from Kyiv. It was misinterpreted by NBC, other outlets. Walkback should come from those inaccurately reporting what Zelensky said. If you know Zelensky, local languages, local context, you don't misinterpret this. Ukrainian media didn't get it wrong, only US. https://t.co/P2gu08euVw — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 14, 2022

I have no doubt that the Americans raced to botch the full meaning of Zelensky’s comments, but the official response should then be “you morons, he didn’t say that!” rather than “apologies, he was doing irony, his fractured take on modern life failed to land here.” All in all, a sorry spectacle. This is the way the world ends in 2022: through bad tweets, misunderstood Facebook posts, and breathless cable news reporting. Maybe everyone can chill for like three seconds before pulling this shit?

Hopefully we all survive this one, at least until Xi Jinping accidentally triggers an American nuclear strike because of a rude TikTok next year.