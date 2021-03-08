Skip to contents

Brains Bad

Turns out humans weren't meant to be inside this much.

COVID
Free
Aleksander Chan
Screenshot from Saturday Night Live sketch, "Loco"

Joe Biden’s Expulsion Machine

Housekeeping
Free
Samantha Grasso

I Can’t Get Enough of These Brits Losing It Over America’s Insane Drug Ads

Bad Online
Jack Mirkinson
meghan oprah drug ads

Comrade Meghan

Unions
Free
Jack Mirkinson
meghan markle speaking to oprah winfrey about the royal family and unions

‘Music’ Repeats Some of Hollywood’s Biggest Sins

Culture
Free
Caitlin Schneider

Here Are Eight Democratic Senators Who Can Go to Hell

Congress
Jack Mirkinson

          This Week In ‘What Now’: Luke O’Neil, Pandemic Mascots, and Much More

          Only in our exclusive newsletter!

          Housekeeping
          Free
          Discourse Blog
          The Discourse Blog starling shouting, "What Now"

          Impeach Andrew Cuomo

          Get him out.

          Justice
          Free
          Jack Mirkinson
          andrew cuomo impeachment

          Here’s a ‘Fun’ Anecdote About Our Healthcare System

          What not to say to someone with a heart condition.

          Healthcare
          Free
          Rafi Schwartz

          My Governor Is Trying to Kill Me

          Greg Abbott's decision to lift all of Texas' COVID restrictions shows how little he values our lives.

          Politics
          Samantha Grasso
          Greg Abbott sitting in front of a crowd of people after announcing he was reopening the state

          The Democrats are Addicted to Fucking This Up

          Great news, folks: the checks that were already cut back are being cut back again!

          Congress
          Jack Mirkinson
          joe manchin stimulus checks

          Hogs

          Sorry to boar you

          Culture
          Free
          Rafi Schwartz

          The Rise and Fall of Grand Slam USA

          How a single batting cage led me down a very weird rabbit hole.

          Culture
          Free
          Paul Blest
          grand slam usa

          So Neera, So Far

          Notes on a failure.

          White House
          Jack Mirkinson

          What Are the Most Overrated Movie and TV Lines?

          Let's stay on script people.

          Office Hours
          Free
          Rafi Schwartz

          Banish Unpaid Internships Straight to Hell

          We could just stop having this conversation altogether if this practice wasn't an industry standard.

          Bad Online
          Free
          Samantha Grasso
          Jane Slater, who is white blonde hair and in a purple top, speaking at the camera during a Zoom interview

          Oh, NOW Chris Cuomo Can’t Cover His Brother?

          CNN is paying the price for its shameful Andrew Cuomo decisions.

          Cable News
          Jack Mirkinson
          chris cuomo andrew cuomo

          Democrats Don’t Want to Raise the Minimum Wage

          The party is making a deliberate decision not to use the power at its disposal.

          Politics
          Jack Mirkinson
          democrats minimum wage

          Talking to Luke O’Neil About Lockdown In Hell World

          The writer tells us about making it through the pandemic and his new book.

          Housekeeping
          Free
          Jack Crosbie

          This Week In ‘What Now’: Eli Valley, Biden vs. Godzilla, Sheep, Baldness, and Much More

          Everything our Stewards got this week.

          Housekeeping
          Free
          Discourse Blog
          The Discourse Blog starling shouting, "What Now"

          Why Is Ted Cruz Screaming At Me

          He is doing so much of the screaming.

          Fever Swamp
          Jack Mirkinson
          ted cruz cpac

          America: Where It’s Much Easier to Kill People Than Help Them

          The system is working perfectly.

          Politics
          Free
          Jack Mirkinson
          minimum wage

          Why Won’t Joe Biden Touch the Biggest Union Drive in America?

          Backing the Amazon union should be an easy call. Biden won't do it.

          Labor
          Free
          Jack Crosbie
          biden amazon union support

          The Dumbest Fake Controversy of the Day Involves Mr. Potato Head

          Hasbro is dropping the 'Mr.' from Mr. Potato Head. Naturally, conservatives are losing their minds.

          Bad Online
          Katherine Krueger
          mr. potato head vintage commercial

          How Much Should the Tooth Fairy Give Kids These Days?

          Help us answer this important question.

          The Discourse
          Free
          Rafi Schwartz
          tooth fairy

          TONIGHT: ‘Cancel Culture: The Stream’ With Rajat Suresh and Jeremy Levick

          Join us for a very special Discourse Blog livestream.

          Media
          Free
          Discourse Blog

          All stories