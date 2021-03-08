Discourse Blog

Writers
Paul Blest
Writer
Jack Crosbie
Writer.
Samantha Grasso
Writer
Katherine Krueger
Writer
Jack Mirkinson
Editor.
Caitlin Schneider
Writer
Rafi Schwartz
Writer
This Week In ‘What Now’: Luke O’Neil, Pandemic Mascots, and Much More
Only in our exclusive newsletter!
Impeach Andrew Cuomo
Get him out.
Here’s a ‘Fun’ Anecdote About Our Healthcare System
What not to say to someone with a heart condition.
My Governor Is Trying to Kill Me
Greg Abbott's decision to lift all of Texas' COVID restrictions shows how little he values our lives.
Good blogs, straight to your inbox
The Democrats are Addicted to Fucking This Up
Great news, folks: the checks that were already cut back are being cut back again!
Hogs
Sorry to boar you
The Rise and Fall of Grand Slam USA
How a single batting cage led me down a very weird rabbit hole.
So Neera, So Far
Notes on a failure.
What Are the Most Overrated Movie and TV Lines?
Let's stay on script people.
Banish Unpaid Internships Straight to Hell
We could just stop having this conversation altogether if this practice wasn't an industry standard.
Oh, NOW Chris Cuomo Can’t Cover His Brother?
CNN is paying the price for its shameful Andrew Cuomo decisions.
Democrats Don’t Want to Raise the Minimum Wage
The party is making a deliberate decision not to use the power at its disposal.
Talking to Luke O’Neil About Lockdown In Hell World
The writer tells us about making it through the pandemic and his new book.
This Week In ‘What Now’: Eli Valley, Biden vs. Godzilla, Sheep, Baldness, and Much More
Everything our Stewards got this week.
Why Is Ted Cruz Screaming At Me
He is doing so much of the screaming.
America: Where It’s Much Easier to Kill People Than Help Them
The system is working perfectly.
Why Won’t Joe Biden Touch the Biggest Union Drive in America?
Backing the Amazon union should be an easy call. Biden won't do it.
The Dumbest Fake Controversy of the Day Involves Mr. Potato Head
Hasbro is dropping the 'Mr.' from Mr. Potato Head. Naturally, conservatives are losing their minds.
How Much Should the Tooth Fairy Give Kids These Days?
Help us answer this important question.
TONIGHT: ‘Cancel Culture: The Stream’ With Rajat Suresh and Jeremy Levick
Join us for a very special Discourse Blog livestream.