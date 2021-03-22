We’re Looking For the Worst Politicians In Every State

Politicians: they’re terrible. But which politicians are the most terrible? This is what we’re trying to figure out with this new series—and we’d like your help.

Over the course of the next several months, we’re going to shine a light on the worst, scummiest, most despicable politicians in all 50 states in America—every state’s most awful public servants will get a chance to shine.

But we need your help. There are so many terrible politicians in every state, and we can’t possibly know about all of them. But you do! So please fill out this Google form and tell us which politicians deserve a spot on our list. You can submit the form multiple times, so don’t worry about only having to think of one name!

This isn’t a partisan thing—Democrats can be terrible too!—so don’t feel like you just have to nominate MAGA ghouls. We want to hear about the people we might not immediately know. Everybody knows that, say, Mitch McConnell and Andrew Cuomo are bad people who have caused a great deal of unnecessary harm. But what about the local city councilor who’s on the take? Or the state senator who spent the last year yelling about how you didn’t need to wear masks? Or the mayor who never wastes an opportunity to blather on about cancel culture? These are the people you can help us find out more about.

We’re going to start with one of the four most populous states in the country—California, Texas, Florida, and New York. We’re running a Twitter poll to determine which of these four should go first, so please weigh in! And thanks in advance for your help.