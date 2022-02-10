An Obsessive Quest to Find Out What Is Going On With the Wordle Dictionary

There is something extremely suspicious going on with the Wordle dictionary and I swear to god by the time I’m done with this blog the New York Times won’t want anything to do with it!!!!

I’m kidding, mostly. Congrats to Josh Wardle for making bank on what was originally a pandemic mini-game for someone he loves (that sure is a cute PR angle, but I digress). Since I started playing Wordle in January, it’s become a welcome distraction to my household, and it’s really made me feel closer to the people I love during this trying time. For example, I played the first round with my husband, and now I stew in a jealous silence any time he completes it before I do! (Last night I told him, “But I’m the writer!” to which he responded, “What does that have to do with anything?” Rude!!)

Alas, this is not a blog about how Wordle is tearing families apart. It is instead about a very strange discovery I made last month, and what I’ve discovered from my intense googling in the time since.

For those of you who have yet to play the game (here, you’re … welcome?), you’re given six chances to guess a semi-randomized five-letter English word. And you get hints along the way — the letters in your guess are color-coded for if they’re in the final answer or not, or if they’re in the correct position. There’s only one answer per day, and once you guess the correct answer you can’t play again on the same device until midnight (though you can get around this with an incognito browser — more on that below). You can also play on hard mode, which requires the player to use any hints they gleaned in their previous guesses in their next guess.

I remember a few weeks prior to my strange Wordle discovery, someone on Twitter had made a semi-big deal about how “unsophisticated” the game was, or something like that. They had looked into the source code to see how the Wordle of the day were decided, and were perhaps disappointed that each answer was just hanging out in the code itself, typed in order of the day they were to be the answer. I don’t really know how much this matters, but for whatever fault this might indicate in Wardle’s programming abilities, I thank him deeply for creating Wordle in this way. Because without having the source code to rifle through, I would never have been able to figure out why the hell the word “ASIAN” isn’t in Wordle’s word bank.

Yes, “Asian” is one of several words that are not valid to use when playing Wordle. I figured this out a little over a week ago, as Christian and I sat together and completed our new ritual of submitting our first guess at the same time. His first guess is always the same (and uses three vowels, might I add) while my strategy is to go with a word related to something I recently read or watched. I can’t remember what made me think to use the word “Asian,” but I was ABSOLUTELY bodied when I tried to submit it and a little dialog box shook mockingly, informing me that Asian, in Wordle, DOES NOT EXIST. Excuse me???????!

At first, I thought I was, uhh, losing it. Losing it so much that I googled it to make sure I wasn’t missing my own misspelling (I am half Filipino, but am also so easily gaslit that I assumed a word game might be in the right here). Of course, I was right, and Wordle still wouldn’t accept my submission. But how bizarre, really. How is Asian, of all words, not accepted as a valid entry in Wordle?

I floated this realization as a blog to Jack, the head surely some variation of “Wordle Is CANCELED For Not Recognizing The Word ‘Asian.'” To my surprise, however, he too had discovered another word that Wordle doesn’t recognize: “SATAN.” OK, ok, maybe this wasn’t purely a racism thing. But then, what gives? Why does Wordle not recognize either of these fairly innocuous words, and if they can’t be played, then what other words aren’t playable, too?

I had stumbled onto a new mission: to find what other words Wordle leaves out. At first, I started with the most obvious thing: I opened up Wordle on an incognito Chrome browser on my phone and plugged in words that I thought might be excluded from the game’s word bank. A lot of that was haphazard and mostly consisted of me checking out if words like “white” and “queer” might somehow reveal some deeper nefarious conspiracy about Wordle, but they didn’t.

From that experiment, here’s a shortlist of the words I found that you can’t play in Wordle, including the words I’ve mentioned above:

Asian

Satan (though devil counts)

Wuhan (could it be that it’s because it’s not technically English? sure)

Sioux

Adolf

klans (plural words ending in “s” are indeed generally playable)

Latin

reich (sorry yes I was trying to see how comfy this game is with fascism)

bussy (slang is valid!)

pedos

rapey (sorry!)

Ringo

I was, however, surprised to find that a lot of words that I thought might be removed from the game were indeed playable, like whore, dixie, hussy, sluts, titty, fucks (sorry, sorry), and raped (also, very sorry). I also found you can play a five-letter version of the F-slur (what the hell!!!) and that you can also play the five-letter G-slur for Romani people, and C-slur and G-slur for Asian people????? What! Make it make sense, Josh!!!!!!

(The anti-Chinese slur has been blurred.)

Alas, if I wasn’t striking much luck by popping in words that I thought might evoke controversy, I thought I’d have even less luck typing in far more innocuous words like “table” and “plant.” So I took a page from that coder critique I mentioned earlier and looked into the source code.

The source code confirms what Wardle has said in interviews. Wordle has two groups of words in its backend. One group contains 2,315 words which the game uses as potential answers. Another group contains 10,657 words, which the game lets you use as guesses, even though they will never be recognized as answers. According to Wardle’s interviews, the answer list was curated by his partner as words she recognized from the nearly 13,000 words (another game he created for her to play, go figure).

Having verified this information, I had to figure out where to go next. I didn’t really know what I was looking for, so I pulled up Dictionary.com. When there was no way to sort words by letter count, I googled “five letter words beginning with A.” That brought up a site called Scrabble Word Finder dot Org. The site has lots of different word lists fitting specific letter counts and inclusions, so I decided to check the word lists, comparing them to the source code word bank of 10,657.

Don’t worry — this is just the alphabetized word bank, not including the answers.

It seems almost obvious that Wardle used these kinds of Scrabble lists to create his initial 13,000-word word bank. Checking between the two lists, there were very few variations. The only glaring differences were that Wordle answers are in that separate 2,315-word answer list, not in the bigger 10,657-word word bank, and that some lists on the Scrabble site have a “family safe filter” turned on that moves words it deems “offensive” to the bottom of the page. Still, those words are included in the Wordle word bank.

I also checked the Wordle and Scrabble lists for other random five-letter words from Dictionary.com (“fency,” “knuck,” “pedon,”) and neither of those lists contained those words. I also found the word “wifie” on both the Wordle and Scrabble list, but “wifie” doesn’t have a definition in the Scrabble list, nor on Dictionary.com (weird!).

I did not go through each letter of the alphabet and cross-check it with the 13,000-total words between the two Wordle word lists, because that would take forever. So, no, I cannot 100% say that Wardle used Scrabble lists to come up with Wordle’s word bank. It could be that Wardle really just looked through several dictionaries and this is what he found, and it matches the Scrabble list I found, because it’s most of the five-letter English words in alphabetical order. Coincidences happen!

However, if Wardle didn’t use these Scrabble lists to come up with the Wordle word bank, then how come Wordle, just like Scrabble, doesn’t recognize the words Asian, or Satan, or Latin???? Yes, that is the smoking gun!! While going through my little Scrabble search, I found a few online Scrabble dictionaries, including the one I was using to check the Wordle lists, that will tell you if a certain word is acceptable while playing Scrabble. Lo and behold, none of these words are.

Somehow this comes down to the rules of Scrabble, which the official Scrabble website (emphasis mine) states as: “All words labeled as a part of speech (including those listed of foreign origin, and as archaic, obsolete, colloquial, slang, etc.) are permitted with the exception of the following: words always capitalized, abbreviations, prefixes and suffixes standing alone, words requiring a hyphen or an apostrophe.”

That is all to say that the word “Asian” is only unplayable in Wordle because, unlike “china” or “devil” or “white” or “fucks,” it’s always a proper noun, and since Scrabble forbids the play of proper nouns, and Wordle appears to follow Scrabble rules, so does Wordle. I even found a few blogs from over a decade about an online uproar in the Scrabble community (lol) regarding rumors that Mattel and Hasbro, which share the right to Scrabble, were changing its rules to allow the play of proper nouns. For the record, none of Wordle’s instructions say proper nouns can’t be played — the only actual instruction regarding word input is “Each guess must be a valid 5 letter word.” Consider “Asian” invalid, I guess!!!!!

Even with this rationale, however, this whole “you can’t play ‘Asian’ in Wordle” business still feels strange. Is this “proper noun” rule something that applies across multiple word puzzles and games, and if not, why did Wardle adopt it for Wordle? And I’m not accusing of Wardle hiding anything, but none of his major interviews about Wordle mention Scrabble, or a proper noun rule. At most, he told Slate, “…With that original prototype was I didn’t use any word-list filtering. I just dumped every five-letter word in the English language from whatever dictionary I found online.” Wouldn’t that mean that the word “Asian” would have made the initial list?

I don’t know, it’s weird! I’ve emailed Wardle about why a few slurs are playable in Wordle but words like “Asian” and “Satan” aren’t, and will update this blog should he respond. But I’m not sure for how much longer Wordle and its insufficient word bank will be Wardle’s problem — or mine, for that matter.

After The New York Times announced it had purchased the game from Wardle for seven figures last month — paying a far more expensive number than it was willing to agree to pay for worker raises during Wirecutter union contract negotiations, as Jack Crosbie pointed out — Wardle effectively said he’s looking forward to a peaceful transition of power. And though the Times has pledged to keep the game free, I wonder what modifications the publisher will introduce to make playing Wordle feel less like a treat and more like a chore.

But I digress. If the Times can fix Wordle’s word bank to include some proper nouns (yes, let’s continue to exclude the play of “Adolf,” agreed?) and remove offensive word bank entries, perhaps there’s a reason for me to hold onto this silly game for a little while longer.