The Meghan Markle-Prince Harry-Oprah sitdown on Sunday night offered up a bevy of shocking revelations—including for overseas viewers who were astonished at all the deranged pharmaceutical ads that the American healthcare system is allowed to put on television.

I first noticed the reaction when political strategist Waleed Shahid started retweeting a bunch of freaked-out Brits who were watching the livestream of the CBS interview, complete with ads. (Drug companies in the UK are not allowed to do the crazy shit that America lets them do!)

British people are learning about our amazing health care system in the US. https://t.co/i8t0REuLQ3 — Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) March 8, 2021

This morning, writer Ayesha Siddiqi compiled another thread of similar reactions. There are just so many people on the internet who are wondering what the hell is wrong with this country.

These American adverts are mad, how are they listing 10 side effects in a medication ad?😭😭😭 — Terrell 🇯🇲 (@offblackterrell) March 8, 2021

it’s crazy how many ads there are for prescription drugs on american tv — maryam (@_maryaml) March 8, 2021

HELP why are all american ads about medicines?? — sursh🧯 (@LOUSIMPRINT) March 8, 2021

these american medicine companies are crazy how am i hearing at the end of the ad “may cause cancer and heart failure”????? — Sharif❔ (@4PFshariffff) March 8, 2021

Only 20 minutes in and the tea is already getting hot! They're really getting their money's worth with these advert slots though, will never stop being wild to me that drug companies can advertise on TV in America 😂 #OprahMeghanHarry — Tai Rachel (@taiwhoa) March 8, 2021

Why is every other US TV advert for medicine? Do Americans really go to their doctor and ask for specific medication/brands of drugs? — Tom #blacklivesmatter (@tomilo) March 8, 2021

The endless commercial breaks were an advert for the NHS – those drug adverts were some scary shit! — C E R I (@mynameis_ceri) March 8, 2021

American adverts make me feel like I’m in some post-apocalyptic world 🥴#OprahMeghanHarry — INGA🐼✨ (@IngaRochelle) March 8, 2021

American tv adverts are scary 😂 here is some potentially dangerous drug that might kill you And here are all the scary side effects but if you don’t have health insurance might as well give it a go — Jack *Redacted Surname* (@DiePenisDeMilo) March 8, 2021

Tea is mad so far but all these Private healthcare ads smh America sort it out man🤦🏽‍♂️ #OprahMeghanHarry — Shae Osei-tutu (@shaeoseitutu) March 8, 2021

American ads are so scary, just mad drugs and ppl suing each other upandan 😭 — S. (@itsshabs) March 8, 2021

The thing that eventually always breaks me with American tv/radio is an ad for a hospital. https://t.co/TeIJBNgfMz — Helene J. (@_scaryh) March 8, 2021

Ok for a little bit of light during this really intense interview, the words “American tv” are actually trending in the UK right now cos we are all shook that you guys watch tv like this with all these ads lol pic.twitter.com/QzsWEeWgNB — Zoe London (@zoelondondj) March 8, 2021

Pretty much! A good reminder that while the UK sucks, America also sucks.