Remind Me Again Why You Wanted Trump to Say Something

A lot of people today have been asking, where is Donald Trump? As a mob of his supporters took the Capitol hostage, why was the president not using his powerful voice to reel them back in?

Politicians were wondering:

On August 24, 1814, the British stormed our Capitol and set fire to it.



Now the Capitol has again been breached and sieged.



Donald Trump incited this. He is responsible for this. And he is silent as this tragic moment continues. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 6, 2021

Good government groups were wondering:

The President of the United States incited a riot to stop democracy from happening and is now silent when his supporters listened to him. Actions have consequences. This is a dark day for America. This is Trump's legacy. — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) January 6, 2021

Journalists were wondering:

At the White House, there is no sign of anyone coming to a camera to stand up and say anything about the violence that has broken out in the U.S. Capitol and in cites across the nation.



There are just Trump tweets in a moment where Americans are terrified. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Trump is currently sitting in the Oval Office and has not yet instructed his supporters to get out of the Capitol they've breached. The vice president's office hasn't said where he is amid reports he was evacuated. https://t.co/SEjMYRtBMa — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 6, 2021

The president-elect was wondering:

President-elect Joe Biden urged Trump to speak out against the violence and unrest at the Capitol.



"Therefore, I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the constitution," Biden said in a televised speech.https://t.co/zX5nSL0ekw — HuffPost (@HuffPost) January 6, 2021

These people seem to have forgotten that you never, ever, ever want Donald Trump to be saying anything at all, because he is Donald Trump. Sure enough, when the Trump statement came, it wasn’t the calming message from a wise leader the people clamoring for an intervention appeared to be hoping for. Because it was Trump!

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1346928882595885058

Yes, that is the president telling his mob that the election was stolen and he understands why they’re so enraged, and saying, “we love you, you’re very special,” but oh, also, “go home, and go home in peace.” Twitter, as you can see, has slapped a boatload of restrictions on the statement, for obvious reasons.

Just remember this the next time you’re calling for Trump to say anything: he should never ever say anything ever.

Update, 8:48 p.m. ET: Trump’s Twitter account was suspended on Wednesday (I know right) and the above video was deleted, so here’s a transcript of what he said: