Remind Me Again Why You Wanted Trump to Say Something

A lot of people today have been asking, where is Donald Trump? As a mob of his supporters took the Capitol hostage, why was the president not using his powerful voice to reel them back in?
Politicians were wondering:
Good government groups were wondering:
Journalists were wondering:
The president-elect was wondering:
These people seem to have forgotten that you never, ever, ever want Donald Trump to be saying anything at all, because he is Donald Trump. Sure enough, when the Trump statement came, it wasn’t the calming message from a wise leader the people clamoring for an intervention appeared to be hoping for. Because it was Trump!
Yes, that is the president telling his mob that the election was stolen and he understands why they’re so enraged, and saying, “we love you, you’re very special,” but oh, also, “go home, and go home in peace.” Twitter, as you can see, has slapped a boatload of restrictions on the statement, for obvious reasons.
Just remember this the next time you’re calling for Trump to say anything: he should never ever say anything ever.
Update, 8:48 p.m. ET: Trump’s Twitter account was suspended on Wednesday (I know right) and the above video was deleted, so here’s a transcript of what he said:
I know your pain, I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt.
It’s a very tough period of time. There’s never been a time like this where such a thing happened where they could take it away from all of us — from me, from you, from our country. This was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You’re very special. You’ve seen what happens. You see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil.
I know how you feel, but go home, and go home in peace.