OK, This Part is Very Funny

Trump getting impeached twice: extremely entertaining.

4:26 PM EST on Jan 13, 2021
trump impeached
Shealah Craighead/White House

Just thinking about how Donald Trump is probably sitting in the White House right now, and he just got impeached for a second time, and people are abandoning him left and right, and he is pretty disgraced. LMAO.

Much of the last week has been profoundly dispiriting, a sign of America’s many sicknesses and pathologies. But the part where Donald Trump wound up getting impeached TWICE, the first time that has ever happened in U.S. history, because he is such a titanic idiot is really, really funny. Not as funny as when he got COVID, but hilarious nonetheless.

And he can’t even tweet about it.

