Stephen Breyer, the 83-year-old liberal Supreme Court Justice, announced today that he would retire from the court.

You can read a whole lot into this: that Breyer doesn’t know how much longer he’s got left, that Breyer isn’t sure if Biden will get a second term, that Breyer really doesn’t want to be sitting on that bench when the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health opinion comes down. Who knows! What we do know now is that Justice Breyer has managed, somehow, to pull the political boss move that even Queen Girlboss herself Ruth Bader Ginsburg never managed: getting out while the gettin’s good(ish).

The question that this raises above all is: Can Joe Biden actually confirm a Supreme Court Justice in the two (definitely) or six (hopefully!) years he has left? Well. We’ll see! Because of Breyer’s heroically bucking the brain warp, it’s entirely possible that we could get a Black woman, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is 51, in his seat. That wouldn’t be the worst thing! But Breyer’s resignation also gives us an important opportunity to talk about a bigger issue in politics: how difficult it seems to be to actually retire.

Take Nancy Pelosi, for instance. Yesterday, the 81-year-old Speaker of the House announced that she would be seeking re-election in 2022, killing any speculation that she, too, would hang up her gavel. Pelosi is clearly still (relatively) sharp and a major force in Democratic Party politics, for better or (mostly) worse, but with the Democrats’ almost certain defeat in the midterms looming, this would’ve been as good a time as any for her to just bounce.

And yet! Dianne Feinstein’s term doesn’t expire until 2024. Joe Biden had previously hinted that he’d be a one-term president on account of being 79, but that certainly doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen by choice at this point. There is a common brain warp suffered by all of these people that convinces them that once they have attained power, voluntarily letting go of it is the worst possible decision they could make (despite that being George Washington’s whole deal). This trend plays out again and again across politics, with elected leaders hanging onto power far longer than their health and intellect and sheer utility to their constituents can possibly last.

This decision is of course particularly acute in Supreme Court Justices. Without Breyer retiring—or if he had simply waited another year—who knows who we would get in his place. We could be staring down a 7-2 court with a fully red Congress and a Republican president in 2025. If Chuck Schumer manages to do his job, we won’t be. The balance of the court, at least, will hopefully not have gotten any worse under Biden.

It doesn’t have to be like this, of course. Like so many of the other fundamentally structural issues that we write about again and again, it is possible to create a system of American democracy that enshrines the rights we claim to care about without hinging our futures on the medical history and personal whims of a group of nine elderly lawyers. We could pack the court, we could install term limits, we could even just toss the judiciary altogether at a top federal level. The limits are only what the people we elect have the political will to do. Unfortunately, getting there will take quite a few more Breyers. One down, a whole lot more to go.