Skip to contents
Discourse Blog Birthday Week
Free

SPECIAL BIRTHDAY SALE: Get 30% Off Today Only

It's our birthday, and to celebrate, we're giving new subscribers a big discount today.

Discourse Blog
Discourse Blog
10:00 AM EDT on Mar 23, 2021
Graphic announcing that Discourse Blog is having a one-day sale
Samantha Grasso

Hello! All this past week, we’ve been celebrating our Birthday Week in the run-up to our official first birthday. Well, that day is here! Today, March 23, 2021, Discourse Blog turns 1, and we’ve saved the best for last.

TODAY ONLY, we’re offering new subscribers 30% off on all new annual subscriptions, using the promo code “BIRTHDAY”!

GET 30% OFF NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTIONS

That’s right: today, a Steward subscription, which gets you all our blogs, our What Now newsletter, commenting privileges, and access to our private Discord server, is 30 dollars cheaper! You can get all of that for just $70! Talk about a steal!

And a Worker subscription, which gets you the basics (all our blogs) is $59.

Again, this is for new subscribers only. (Sorry existing subscribers, we still love and cherish you.) It’s our way of thanking you for everything you’ve done to get us to this, our first birthday. But we’re only doing it for today, so you have to act fast.

Once again: Big sale for new subscribers! 30% off! TODAY ONLY! Thank you!!!

Discourse Blog
Discourse Blog

Read More:

The Latest

I Keep Finding Dogs

Is this a sign that I need to get a dog for myself???

Animals
Free
Paul Blest

This Is What a Return to Normal Looks Like

The return of high-profile gun massacres is, on some level, what it means for America to be America again.

How Things Work
Jack Mirkinson
Picture showing law enforcement responding to the mass shooting in Boulder, CO

SPECIAL BIRTHDAY SALE: Get 30% Off Today Only

It's our birthday, and to celebrate, we're giving new subscribers a big discount today.

Discourse Blog Birthday Week
Free
Discourse Blog
Graphic announcing that Discourse Blog is having a one-day sale

Blood-Soaked Freak Bill Kristol Is at It Again

Just an insane comment here from one of America's worst people.

Grifters
Jack Mirkinson
bill kristol cuba

All stories