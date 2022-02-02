Later, Jeff Sucker

CNN president Jeff Zucker abruptly resigned earlier today, citing an inappropriate relationship he had engaged in with a subordinate—Allison Gollust, CNN’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

If you are just a casual observer of the news and perhaps passingly familiar with the leadership of CNN, you might say, as CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota did earlier today, something along the lines of: “What’s so wrong with that?” Gollust and Zucker, while not technically peers according to Warner’s overall org chart, weren’t exactly in a CEO/intern power disparity. Indeed, their relationship was widely reported to be an open secret, something that had been going on for an indeterminate amount of time without — ostensibly — affecting the network’s business.

You could certainly say that, but I wouldn’t, because this story gets a whole lot messier when the parties involved are placed under the tiniest bit of scrutiny.

Consider, for example, that the statement Zucker—the former NBC executive who signed Donald Trump to produce and host The Apprentice, by the way—made announcing his resignation. In the first line, Zucker notes that he was forced to divulge the relationship as part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s conduct at the network.

Jeff Zucker just announced his resignation to a stunned CNN. pic.twitter.com/sWXYNBO20d — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 2, 2022

Again, you would be forgiven for thinking that Zucker’s personal life was separate from Cuomo’s but haha oh no. In 2012, Gollust left NBC News to be communications director for none other than then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Interesting! She then left that job in 2013 to join CNN, where Zucker had recently been made President of CNN Worldwide.

Both Zucker and Gollust that their relationship “evolved” during COVID, well after both of their divorces from their respective spouses. But a RadarOnline report from early January alleges that the affair had been going on much longer than that, and Page Six hinted at their affair as early as 2017. One source who had known both of them since they worked at NBC told New York that their decades-long relationship was like “some sort of codependent power trip.”

In Katie Couric’s wild tell-all memoir of the ethics-free revelry at various cable networks, Couric notes that Zucker made a huge push to bring on Gollust when he was working for her eponymous talk show under ABC/Disney.

Apartments right next to one another. Two families, their heads joined at the hip! A “cozy arrangement”! Yes, Katie, that is “super strange”! Brian Stelter is about to have a very exciting few days trying to create a nice sanitary narrative out of some extremely messy ass drama.

So how does this sketchy situation lead back to Cuomo? The easy connection is Gollust’s prior job running communications for Andrew Cuomo, which fits nicely into place when you consider reporting that suggests Gollust and Zucker alike were on the front lines of running cover for Chris Cuomo when his unethical work for Andrew Cuomo’s alleged sex crimes defense first came out. The Daily Mail (all disclaimers apply) reports that this blew back on them when Zucker finally pulled the plug on Cuomo, who is now embroiled in a lawsuit with his former network for the $18 million remaining on his contract when he was fired. Cuomo’s legal team brought up the affair while trying to negotiate that severance package, according to the Mail.

To me, this is a story of how rich and powerful people largely do whatever they want, and only in very rare cases do they suffer consequences for it. But when you take down someone big enough, often more dominoes will fall with them. The rot is so prominent in elite institutions, and people like Zucker and Gollust and Cuomo have been in power for so long that they are often inextricably entangled with one another. Let’s keep hunting heads.