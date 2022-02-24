Nobody Needed To Hear From These People On Ukraine

It’s “Day 1 of the first major land war in Europe in decades” after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, just as every foreign policyhead had been frothing at the mouth about for weeks. Dozens of Ukrainian soldiers have already been killed, according to the New York Times.

You know what we absolutely don’t need in this moment? A white lady actress doing slam poetry about how this all could’ve been avoided if she had been Vladimir Putin’s mommy.

Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin… pic.twitter.com/LbDFBHVWJf — AnnaLynne McCord (@IAMannalynnemcc) February 24, 2022

You know who else we absolutely don’t need to hear from? Bravo kingpin Andy Cohen tanking his Wordle for the day (don’t care if this is not the correct parlance, I don’t play games on my phone, even if they involve words):

And just in case you forgot, Meghan McCain is the daughter of the late statesman John McCain, as she confirmed in an op-ed today for the Daily Mail (lol, also, emphasis mine):

President George W. Bush infamously said that he looked into Putin’s eyes and saw his soul. When my father was campaigning for the 2008 Republican Party presidential primaries, he responded to Bush’s comment. My father said he looked into Putin’s eyes and saw ‘three letters: a K, a G and a B.’

Among the top 10 people who should shut the fuck up about invading any nation? George W. Bush:

George W. Bush:



"Russia’s attack on Ukraine constitutes the gravest security crisis on the European continent since World War II." pic.twitter.com/93yUhhF1I8 — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) February 24, 2022

Saying nothing at all is free!

It’s time to admit it: Mitt Romney was right about Russiahttps://t.co/kUptZEvoYD — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) February 24, 2022

But please sir, how can I help? By doing the equivalent of confronting your racist uncle at Thanksgiving, according to this guy who was the captain of the cheerleading team for another notable invasion:

You may wonder, "what can I as an everyday citizen do to help?"



There is something.



Putin's war will raise, is raising, the cost of fuel and food. Be ready to explain that to friends and neighbors when Putin-friendly talkers and politicians try to blame our elected leaders — David Frum (@davidfrum) February 24, 2022

Don’t need this, either!

Please read the Pulitzer Prize-winning historian @anneapplebaum on the story of Ukraine and the meaning of this terrible moment: https://t.co/oewGWA6XhU — Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) February 24, 2022

In addressing the nation, Biden said Putin wants to “re-establish the Soviet Union,” which feels so fundamentally false that even typing it makes my blood boil. He also announced still further sanctions against Russia. Where does this go? Nowhere good, especially if the U.S. is involved. And, as usual, the Ukrainian people will pay the price.