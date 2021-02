Far right conspiracy theorist and radio jockey Rush Limbaugh has died of cancer. He was 70. He was also a huge asshole who wrote the guide on spewing racist, misogynistic, homophobic, Islamophobic, and generally outright hateful shit for a living. He was such an asshole, even “Rest in Piss” is trending on Twitter — ON TOP of the trend “Rush Limbaugh.” Here are some of the most memorable reactions to today’s events.

However you feel about Rush Limbaugh, you’ve gotta admit that he’s dead — Natalie Shure (@nataliesurely) February 17, 2021

That’ll do, pig. — Christine Nangle (@nanglish) February 17, 2021

so much for the war on christmas. with this rush limbaugh news, we're even getting presents on ash wednesday — phil (@PhilJamesson) February 17, 2021

don't hurry to make jokes. there's no rush — Ashwin Rodrigues (@shwinyo) February 17, 2021

Sicko leftists will rejoice in Rush Limbaugh's death, simply because each day he was alive he deliberately made the world a worse place. Disgusting. — Thought Slime (@ThoughtSlime) February 17, 2021

https://twitter.com/gilbertjasono/status/1362089813952856064

Rush Limbaugh wasn’t perfect but the man had a family and in the spirit of common decency, I send them my condolences. (Picture unrelated) pic.twitter.com/eyJb2nbzVJ — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) February 17, 2021

rush limbaugh died during black history month … look at black jesus! — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) February 17, 2021

i got you king pic.twitter.com/wIQYJNjutC — ᵛ kay 🛸 DON⁷T CALL ME (@bananaonew) February 17, 2021

that rush pack smokin like a mf pic.twitter.com/a2JoWEkmwv — Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) February 17, 2021

Is this cancer culture https://t.co/Hm2bixr5If — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) February 17, 2021

Let's have some respect for the dead, everyone. Today is not the day to share the unsubstantiated rumor that Rush Limbaugh liked to sleep next to a pumpkin in a wig because it made him feel like a "big, sexy farmer". — joey alison sayers (@joeyalison) February 17, 2021

When you’re asked to say something good about Rush Limbaugh pic.twitter.com/VGOmwqUDRb — Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) February 17, 2021

Rush knew there was nothing left to say after he saw the Cruella trailer, society’s twisted mirror was in good hands… — tyson brody (@tysonbrody) February 17, 2021

I'm really upset that Rush Limbaugh was born. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) February 17, 2021

me and the homies waiting in line to piss on rush limbaugh’s grave pic.twitter.com/KcitGKA7CJ — israel ☭ (@colddoorhandles) February 17, 2021

Rest in piss, bitch!!!!!!!!!!!