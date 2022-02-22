Rick Scott’s New Plan to Save America is Some Real Freakazoid Shit

I honestly couldn’t tell you if Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott is one enormous lizard straining inside a too-tight facsimile of human skin, or just five small ones standing on each other’s shoulders. What I can tell you is that no matter his reptilian provenance, the one-time governor and aspiring conservative heavyweight is absolutely, unquestionably out of his motherfucking gourd.

This week Scott, who is also leading the GOP’s midterm Senate campaign, released his personal, entirely unasked-for agenda for the nation, in the extreme likelihood that Republicans win back Congress this coming November. Suffice it to say, it’s the sort of bonkers fever dream that takes the past half-century of conservative bigotry, punitive economics, and absurd culture war posturing, and elevates it to a MAGA -infused Boschian nightmare.

“This is what people think, by the way,” Scott told Politico on Tuesday. “If you talk to a normal, non-woke family, this is what they think” And just what does a “normal, non-woke family” believe, per Scott? Let’s take a look!

First and foremost, the number one issue facing this nation, according to Scott’s enumerated list, is that people just don’t say the pledge of allegiance anymore. Folks, this is a PROBLEM.

screenshot / Rick Scott, Politico

You gotta appreciate Scott’s ability to demand children “learn that America is a great country” and then denounce public school indoctrination of “political ideology” in the same breath. Off to a great start, my dude!

In Rick Scott’s America, all people will be considered a lifeless, monochrome gray.

Whew! Finally we will stop hugging and kissing criminals, and will return to the glory days of hugging and kissing police. Anyone caught hugging and kissing criminals will be punished with a lifetime sentence of living in Florida.

Graphic design is his passion. Also fascism. Graphic design is his fassion? Fascist design is his graphic? Anyway, I guess we’re still doing this “wall” thing, even though the only foreign entity Scott’s state actually borders is the Atlantic ocean.

What exactly does Rick Scott think “socialism” is? Does he know? When he says he wants to shrink the federal workforce by 25%, is he including the DoD, the government’s largest, most bloated department by an order of magnitude? Maybe this is a good plan, after all?

Oh, wait, no — as he explains later in his PowerPoint presentation, he just wants desperately poor people to pay more taxes.

Neat!

Yawn.

If you’re gonna go full Giuliani at least fart in a courtroom and leak black ooze from your overheated noggin. C’mon man, it’s like you’re not even trying here.

If we’re really so interested in God’s design for humanity, then how come the GOP isn’t pushing for me to have multiple wives and concubines, huh? Anyway, points for trying to make “rejecting God’s design for humanity is to deny science” a thing. Good effort. Good hustle.

Here we get into the vile, shitty heart of Scott’s agenda: to marginalize, disavow, and criminalize the LGBTQ community into dust, and assert an overtly Christian theology over womens’ bodies. Something tells me Scott isn’t all that interested in the fact that the overwhelming scientific consensus is that there is a spectrum of gender identities, or that there are faiths — like Judaism, for instance – which not only permit abortions, but expressly encourage them in some cases. Again, it seems like Scott (Rick) likes to shout about denying science in the same spirit as Scott (Michael) declaring bankruptcy.

Love to defend the Jews against the evils of, uh, Twitter, I guess? And as we all know, it’s so hard to be a Christian in America today. Really tough stuff.

Much respect to the sort of serpentine ouroboros brain it takes to drop some casual antisemitism and then pivot immediately to strident philosemitism without breaking a sweat. This, truly, is the embodiment of the GOP in 2022: Happy to trade in unambiguous bigotry, so long as there’s the flimsiest pantomime of ass-covering nationalism to balance things out. Rick Scott, you are a real specimen!

You can browse through the full 31-page document if you’d like, but be warned, it’s mostly generic photos of people standing in fields, and pictures of Rick Scott’s rictus grin, stretched too tight over his weird “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” cranium. I’dunno, maybe that appeals to some people?

Regardless, Scott’s gamble in releasing his agenda is a shrewd one — he has, simply by planting an easily digestible bullet-pointed flag, managed to corner the market on the inevitable debate over just how awful a GOP-led Congress will truly be. That’s a sincerely impressive achievement, given just how eager his fellow Republicans are to out-crazy one another these days. Whether any of his agenda items actually make it off the PowerPoint and into law in the coming year is almost beside the point; Scott intuitively understands that the GOP is just as powerful as a grievance factory as it is a legislative entity. And, with his own re-election bid coming up two years from now, he almost certainly understands there’s more money in making flashy statements than there is in actual lawmaking, too.