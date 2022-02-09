REI Wins the Award for Worst Fake-Woke Anti-Union Campaign

In late January, workers at New York City’s SoHo REI store announced their intentions to form a union with the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, the first such campaign at the 87-year-old outdoors outfitter.

REI’s founders deeply understand the power of collective action. In 1935, the company came together when a group of mountaineers and outdoor enthusiasts pooled their money to get top-of-the-line Austrian ice axes shipped to Seattle, correctly reasoning that by sharing costs, they could all increase their purchasing power. The company has long touted it’s “co-op” structure as one of its founding principles—but when confronted by its own employees, a different narrative quickly emerged. REI is a “consumer co-op”—its business is organized around providing services for its customers, who in turn have a voting say in its management. You will notice who is left out of that equation: REI’s employees. And like so many other “progressive” companies, when confronted by workers seeking to share in the profits of a massive, global corporation, the company has decided it does not want to cooperate.

“Over the past several years, we have faced a lot of change working at REI; there has been a tangible shift in the culture at work that doesn’t seem to align with the values that brought most of us here in the first place. Because of this, plus the new struggle of facing unsafe working conditions during a global pandemic, we have collectively worked to bring change to our REI store,” Graham Gale, a bike and ski tech at the SoHo store and a member of the organizing committee, said in a statement. “REI’s values need to extend to its workers—we are the carriers of the co-op’s success. We care deeply about the positive influence REI has on the retail industry, but first, the workers need quality of life.”

REI’s response to this campaign has taken the trend of progressive companies quashing unions to another level. Within days of the union’s announcement, Motherboard reported that managers at the SoHo store were already leading meetings with anti-union talking points. The NLRB filing indicates that REI has contracted Perkins Coie, a massive corporate law firm with a flourishing labor relations (union busting) department, to represent them. Within around a week, the company had a whole fresh, glossy website set up at “our.rei.com,” which put out one of the slickest anti-union Q&A presentations I’ve seen, telling employees that “You are at the heart of our co-op, and your expertise, enthusiasm and joy in helping members get outside make us who we are.” Except they’re not at the heart of the co-op—the customers are. Employees may also technically be members, but they have no say in how the profits are shared.

And then, of course, there was the podcast.

I am absolutely dying at the REI anti union podcast pic.twitter.com/TVFAJjObic — bag fumbler (@lib_crusher) February 9, 2022

That screenshot is from a transcript of a podcast released on Feb. 3, during a conversation between REI Chief Diversity and Social Impact Officer Wilma Wallace and CEO Eric Artz, who “serves the co-op and all of us,” according to Wallace. Read that sentence again without laughing.

What’s particularly surreal is the careful pronoun specification and, most absurdly, the “land acknowledgement” statement. Pronoun statements are becoming a common courtesy, and while “land acknowledgements” are a clearly well-intentioned concept, they’re not typically seen in corporate culture. Instead, they’re clearly being used here to do exactly what the right wing often accuses them of doing—virtue signaling that the people delivering them are good people. This has been REI’s entire anti-union strategy so far—it’s the patriarchal “just looking out for you” tone that we’ve seen time and time again in union-busting campaigns at progressive companies like Colectivo Coffee, No Evil Foods, universities, bookstores, and more.

And right now, REI appears to be in direct competition with another Seattle-based global chain to see who can bust a union more efficiently. Starbucks workers, however, have already won one of their first elections with the NLRB. A date hasn’t been set for the SoHo store’s vote yet, but the union claims it has a majority of the workers there on board. Sooner or later, the ballots will tell the score: whether crony capitalism and custom websites will prevail over collective action by the people who carry the company on their backs.