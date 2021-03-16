Here is a thing that happened today: Prince Philip, 99-year-old noted mega-racist monster person, was sent home from the hospital after 28 days.

Prince Philip is finally out of hospital and has returned to Windsor Castle. @CGreenbank9 #9News pic.twitter.com/ZH3MSGKq62 — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) March 16, 2021

OK, fine, I’m not disputing that something was in that car. But I AM disputing the notion that this is an alive human man in the back of this car.

The Duke of Edinburgh is driven away in a car after leaving the King Edward VII's Hospital, London, where he has been recovering after heart surgery.



📷Stefan Rousseau – see more at https://t.co/jR0m7riAHz#PrincePhilip pic.twitter.com/SvpWiKA2zE — PA Images (@PAImages) March 16, 2021

Sorry, nope, no, nein, non, take your pick, this is not a functioning person, that is a relatively fresh corpse!!!

Compare the above picture of “Prince Philip leaving the hospital” to this image from noted scientific source Young Frankenstein:

I rest my case!!!! Philip has been dead, by my estimation, for about 3 months, and has either been crudely re-animated or is involved in a full Weekend at Bernie‘s situation. Whatever is going on, that is just not a human being who is “alive” in the sense that you and I understand. Is this what decades of racism in one of the worst families on the globe does to the soul??? I’ll leave that to the scientists.