You Will Never Convince Me That There Is an Alive Man in This Car

We have been told Prince Philip is in this car, fully alive. I call foul.

Jack Mirkinson
1:38 PM EDT on Mar 16, 2021
prince philip leaving the hospital
This is purportedly the fully alive Prince Philip in the car. Not buying it!
9News (text and arrow added by Jack)

Here is a thing that happened today: Prince Philip, 99-year-old noted mega-racist monster person, was sent home from the hospital after 28 days.

OK, fine, I’m not disputing that something was in that car. But I AM disputing the notion that this is an alive human man in the back of this car.

Sorry, nope, no, nein, non, take your pick, this is not a functioning person, that is a relatively fresh corpse!!!

Compare the above picture of “Prince Philip leaving the hospital” to this image from noted scientific source Young Frankenstein:

I rest my case!!!! Philip has been dead, by my estimation, for about 3 months, and has either been crudely re-animated or is involved in a full Weekend at Bernie‘s situation. Whatever is going on, that is just not a human being who is “alive” in the sense that you and I understand. Is this what decades of racism in one of the worst families on the globe does to the soul??? I’ll leave that to the scientists.

Jack Mirkinson

Editor.

