Office Hours: Open Swim

I’ll let you in on a little secret: I’ve been thinking about you.

Okay, not in a creepy way, but I do spend an awful lot of time thinking about all of you (yes, even you). You all are the special sauce that gives Office Hours — and, hell, all of Discourse Blog — it’s tangy zip and sumptuous aftertaste. Without you, we’d be nothing. Just a dumb tree in a crowded forest, not making a sound.

Week after week I sit down and try to figure out what’s gonna tickle your fancies, or raise your hackles, or whatever cliche turn of phrase means “get you to take your good thoughts out of your brains and into the comments section.” Do I love it? Of course. But you’ve all proven to be so brilliant and creative on your own, I figured why confine you with my dumb thoughts when there’s probably a million better ones bubbling up inside each of you? Why not throw the Office Hour doors wide open and just see what happens?

That’s why this week, I thought I’d try something different: no prompt, no questions, just a free for all. Call it “Open Swim.” You got something on your mind? Post it below. Cool recipe you wanna share? Drop it in the comments. Need some help rewiring your electrical? Ask away! There’s no rules (well, y’know, except these ones) so let’s give it a shot! It’ll be a fun experiment – nothing permanent, just a chance to shake things up a bit and let you take center stage where you all rightfully belong.

Open Swim. What’s the worst that could happen? C’mon in, the water’s fine.