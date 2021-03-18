Could we really be at the beginning of the end? As more and more Americans are getting vaccinated, we’ve entered a new phase of the pandemic where we can see the faint light at the end of the proverbial tunnel, with President Joe Biden saying we might return to a sense of “normal” by the July 4 holiday.
But in the slow trudge toward the summer, we’re all in a tricky spot: You might be partially (or even fully!) vaccinated, but your friends and family might not, or vice-versa. The rules we’ve lived by for the past year (masks, social distancing, etc.) are rapidly changing in front of us, and finding our way through them has provoked its own set of dramas.
So our own Katherine Krueger asked our readers about how they’re navigating this part of the pandemic and how vaccines have changed their attitudes about what is (and what isn’t) appropriate. Our highly unscientific survey was sent out by email this week and below are the results from 358 readers.
Thanks to Katherine for coming up with the questions! Have your own idea for a future survey? Send your ideas to tips@discourseblog.com.