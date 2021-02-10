Neera Tanden Was Finally Made to Answer for Her Crime of Bad Tweets

The opening part of the Senate Budget Committee’s confirmation hearing for Office of Management and Budget nominee Neera Tanden on Wednesday went juuuuuust as well as expected—especially for someone known for tweeting many things, many of them bad, about many people, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who was chairing her Wednesday hearing.

Tanden was asked questions about budget issues—and about her troubling corporate ties—during the hearing, but a lot of time was taken up by questions about, about, yes, the tweets, with senators reading her tweets aloud and asking her if she meant what she said, and if she felt bad about it, and on, and on.

There was South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who repeated Tanden’s tweets about “Moscow Mitch” and other negative but honest things she tweeted about Republicans; her tweets virtually calling Sanders a Russian agent, which, lmfao jesus christ; and then reading negative Glassdoor reviews from previous workers at the Center for American Progress while under her leadership (you may remember, dear reader, Tanden naming an anonymous sexual harassment victim to other CAP staff in 2018, among other offenses).

Yeah, I doubt Graham cares so much about the things Tanden has tweeted about Sanders, but he surely cares enough about finding a “unity” candidate to lead the OMB to pretend that he does.

Lindsey Graham reads tweets Neera Tanden posted criticizing Mitch McConnell, the GOP, and Bernie Sanders, and reads Glassdoor reviews of people who didn't love working at CAP pic.twitter.com/KLAPj3BWLj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 10, 2021

And then there was poor Sanders, lol, who I am sure had a generally fun if not slightly uncomfortable time asking Tanden about her attacks on Republicans and progressives, including himself.

.@SenSanders says it's important to "minimize the level of personal and vicious attacks." Asks Neera Tanden if she'll have a different approach at OMB.@neeratanden: "Absolutely…social media does lead to too many personal comments and my approach will be radically different." pic.twitter.com/QB6FAtrWQr — CSPAN (@cspan) February 10, 2021

Tanden thanked Sanders for his “visionary leadership,” which couldn’t have been easy for her, and the two then had a very nice conversation about all the things they agreed on.

But the REAL show around Tanden’s tweets instead came from Southern cosplayer and Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy, who reached too deep into his barrel of colloquial wordplay and said Tanden called Sanders “everything but an ignorant slut.” Lol!!!!

"You called Senator Sanders everything but an ignorant slut" pic.twitter.com/ThK7xKSlGZ — David Doel (@daviddoel) February 10, 2021

Tanden, likely confused by the phrase “ignorant slut” and thinking he said she called Sanders an ignorant slut, was immediately on the defensive. And then Sanders also got very confused about it, which, yes, it is not every day that a Saturday Night Live-turned-The Office reference is thrown at you in a Senate hearing.

CLIP: Exchange between Senator Kennedy and OMB nominee Neera Tanden.@SenJohnKennedy: "You called Senator Sanders everything but an 'ignorant slut.'"



Full video here: https://t.co/vjUdxHtPdu pic.twitter.com/OtXAAz7c8B — CSPAN (@cspan) February 10, 2021

Alas, people who did not watch, or are not familiar with, SNL in the ’70s also did not get that reference.

Sen. Kennedy ends by saying he would like to make it clear that he is not calling Bernie Sanders an "ignorant slut." Sanders says he doesn't know how he should take that. The committee moves on. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 10, 2021

These are truly the consequences of a poster’s discourse spun out of control. Thank you, Neera Tanden.

I think someone was watching the Office when Michael wanted to shown the warehouse guys that depression was just as dangerous as the equip. Down stairs. He was on the roof threatening to jump, and called Dwight an ignorant slut. — AW (@FantasyBird) February 10, 2021

Oh my god Michael Scott is SCREAMING https://t.co/DYFQVBHdvS — Hayli ⚡️ (@HayliNic) February 10, 2021

Perhaps we are the real ignorant sluts in the situation, amiright!!!