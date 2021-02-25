The Dumbest Fake Controversy of the Day Involves Mr. Potato Head

BREAKING NEWS IN TOY TOWN (always knew I would be able to one day say this): MR. POTATO HEAD NO LONGER HAS GENDER.

That’s right—it was only a matter of time. We’ve already lost so much—the ability to wantonly use slurs, fly the Confederate flag at frat parties, buy only white Barbies for our precious little girls—but this one really hits home. As the Associated Press just reported:

NEW YORK (AP) — Mr. Potato Head is no longer a mister. Hasbro, the company that makes the potato-shaped plastic toy, is giving the spud a gender neutral new name: Potato Head. The change will appear on boxes this year.

Note the NEW YORK dateline—OF COURSE this comes from our modern-day Sodom and Gomorrah. Naturally, true patriots online, who definitely genuinely care about this in part because Mr. Potato Head is CLEARLY the most popular toy today’s children beg for, are standing up and demanding they (male potatoes) be represented.

Woke-o Haram strikes again. How soon will Toy Story have to be re-edited to get rid of Mrs Potato Head? https://t.co/LiHZwTOXrC — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 25, 2021

It’s time for Republican states to secede. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 25, 2021

Ben Shapiro is throwing a fit because Mr. Potato Head is now a gender neutral children's toy. What an extremely sad loser. pic.twitter.com/Ov5cW6JFDs — Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) February 25, 2021

were they gunna add a potato dick or something



how the fuck is mr potato head even gendered? becuase he's called mr? https://t.co/bJiv6zZps3 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) February 25, 2021

As these things typically go, we’re probably about 24 hours away from conservatives around the country buying up the remaining gendered Potato Heads only to destroy them (take that, Hasbro!!)

In conclusion:

MY potato head has a DICK and BALLS — Kate Knibbs 🏄🏻‍♀️ (@Knibbs) February 25, 2021

UPDATE, 4:26 p.m. ET: OF FUCKING COURSE, this is resolving itself in the dumbest way possible. Hasbro announced…..they’re no longer doing this? Or they never were? If this reversal (which looks like bowing to conservatives’ pressure in tweets) was part of the plan, it’s even stupider.

Hold that Tot – your main spud, MR. POTATO HEAD isn’t going anywhere! While it was announced today that the POTATO HEAD brand name & logo are dropping the ‘MR.’ I yam proud to confirm that MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD aren’t going anywhere and will remain MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD pic.twitter.com/6I84KrxOLQ — Hasbro (@Hasbro) February 25, 2021

I don’t care anymore, Mr. AND Mrs. Potato Head can rot in hell with Mr. Peanut for all I care.