John Boehner Is Openly Scamming Everyone

As of this writing, On the House, the memoir by former Speaker of the House John Boehner, sits atop the Amazon charts.

Boehner was bad at his actual job, but he was great at courting the Beltway media, and so, predictably, his book has received a very friendly reception from reporters who have always loved his wine-and-tear-soaked, profane, man’s-man-with-a-heart-of-gold persona. Even better, Boehner has now set his stall out as that most prized of possessions: the conservative Republican who laments how “crazy” his party has become. Boehner’s shots at Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, the Tea Party, and all the other nutjobs in the GOP have been given wide publicity.

There’s just one little problem. From an interview Boehener did with Time that ran on Tuesday:

You didn’t endorse anyone in the 2020 presidential race, and a spokesperson for you said that you “would rather set [yourself] on fire” than get involved in the election. Who did you vote for? I voted for Donald Trump. I thought that his policies, by and large, mirrored the policies that I believed in. I thought the choices for the Supreme Court were top notch. At the end of the day, who gets nominated to the federal courts is really the most important thing a President does. Given the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, do you wish you’d been more involved in pushing back against former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the election? No. I’m retired. I try to stay out of the day-to-day rumble of politics. I really didn’t need to speak up. At some point [in 2018], somebody asked me about the state of the Republican Party, and I said, ‘The Republican Party’s taking a nap.’ I wrote to my staff several days after January 6, I said, ‘I called it a nap but now it’s become’… I might have said ‘crisis.’

Well, that settles that, I should think! John Boehner, supposedly a throwback to a kinder, gentler era of politics, someone appalled at Donald Trump and the rise of the far-right, voted for Trump and is fine with having had nothing to say about Trump’s attempts to overturn his election defeat right up until the moment when, coincidentally, John Boehner had some books to sell.

At some point, it would be nice if the elite media was embarrassed about being so openly conned by grifters like Boehner—who, it should go without saying, is a scumbag who is deeply responsible for the state of the modern-day Republican Party. Don’t these people realize that Boehner is playing them??? He is getting rich off of their goldfish memories and their belief that throwing out some f-bombs about Ted Cruz means that you are meaningfully opposed to Cruz’s politics. But this is the same media that made the Lincoln Project rich, so who am I kidding.