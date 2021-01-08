There are so many things today that caused me to shake my head and go, “these fucking fuckers.” It feels like the entire universe is conspiring to be as bad as possible, in every conceivable direction, and that a lot of people are helping to make that happen. Let’s go through some of the worst people of the day.

Joe Manchin

This fucking fucker:

BREAKING: Sen. Joe Manchin (https://t.co/EHSclJLRrQ.) says "absolutely not" to a round of $2,000 stimulus checks



Biden promised to approve $2K checks if Georgia Dems won their Senate races. Pelosi and Schumer also on board



W/ @ericawerner @mikedebonis https://t.co/IjsVMI3kD6 — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) January 8, 2021

Joe Manchin is now Mr. Big Shot in Washington thanks to the commanding role he will play in the passage of any legislation through the evenly divided Senate, so of course he is using that awesome power to try and complicate the effort to get people the stimulus checks they were all just promised. What a cool guy!

Manchin later told the Washington Post that, when he said, “absolutely not,” he meant, “I just want the checks to be worse than what we said”:

“I don’t know where in the hell $2,000 came from. I swear to God I don’t. That’s another $400 billion dollars,” Manchin said. Manchin initially seemed to suggest in an interview with The Washington Post that he was “absolutely” opposed to a new round of checks. He clarified in a follow-up interview that he could potentially support more checks if they were narrow in scope and targeted people who really needed them. Manchin also said that the first priority needed to be on getting people vaccinated — not sending out checks. “If they can direct money and they say, this will help stimulate the economy, hell, yeah I’m for it,” Manchin said. “But basically right now, you better get ’em vaccinated.”

This is the kind of stupid nonsense that “centrists” do for no reason other than that centrism means not doing much of anything at all to help anyone, and also they think it will play well on Meet the Press. Hopefully Democrats can work around Manchin on the checks by splitting them off from broader COVID relief, but this a big signal that he is going to be absolutely impossible going forward, and is going to do his best to cripple any good legislation just because he can. Go to hell!

Rep. Kurt Schrader

Democrats are moving quickly towards drafting articles of impeachment against Donald Trump in the wake of this week’s assault on the Capitol. Some Democrats don’t want to do this, but none of them can possibly have come up with a worse reason for their objections than Oregon’s Kurt Schrader:

Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-OR, tells House Dems he is against impeaching Trump after the riot at the Capitol, likening it to a "lynching," per a source on the call. — Ben Siegel (@bensiegel) January 8, 2021

Congrats to Kurt for finding the most racist possible way to express sympathy for Donald Trump. The mob was full of the kind of white supremacists who would have been eagerly lynching Black people back in the day, and literally erected a gallows outside the Capitol, but it’s Trump who is the true victim of a lynching here.

Schrader also voted against the most recent stimulus because he thought it was too generous:

“We could all use more money. I’d like to be Santa Claus, but my job as a congressperson and state legislator is to use the taxpayer resources wisely,” Schrader said. “As I said,this is all going on our kids’ and grandkids’ debit card.”

What a piece of work.

Andrew Cuomo

This blog’s hatred of Cuomo is well-established, but he keeps giving us reasons to hate him over and over again. Here’s another one:

New York's strict vaccine guidelines forced one clinic to throw away vaccine doses after it couldn't find eligible people. https://t.co/8amoBp7PZZ — Jorge Arangure (@jorgearangure) January 8, 2021

That’s right—Cuomo has been willfully restricting access to the COVID vaccines even though people are in dire need of them, and now two-thirds of New York City’s supplies are sitting unused and hundreds of doses have gone bad. The mind reels, the rage spikes to disturbing levels.

Cuomo finally relented on Friday, agreeing to expand access to the jabs, but, being Cuomo, he did it in the most dickish way possible:

The absolute worst. This fucking fucker.

The Hitler lady

Her name is really Mary Miller, and she is really a freshman Republican congresswoman from Illinois, but I am calling her the Hitler lady after this happened on Wednesday:

Not a great look for a freshmen Congresswoman to be caught on tape at a rally in the Nation’s Capitol saying “Hitler was right.” @Miller_Congress



And for those who want to nitpick what she said, let me just stop you right there—Hitler was right on literally nothing. pic.twitter.com/KXbVT8jTr3 — Margot 👀 McGowan Staebler (@always_margot) January 5, 2021

Yes, Miller was looking around for a quote about the young people of the world and she chose….Hitler:

Each generation has the responsibility to teach the next generation. You know, if we win a few elections we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts of our children. It’s the battle. Hitler was right on one thing — that whoever has the youth has the future. Our children are being propagandized.

Whitney Houston was right there, Mary! Personally, if I found myself saying “Hitler was right on one thing,” I’d know pretty quickly I’d made some kind of mistake. But it took Miller two days to come up with a statement of apology—which probably shouldn’t be surprising, since…..she is the kind of person who said “Hitler was right on one thing.”

From the Chicago Sun-Times:

In a statement, Miller said, “Earlier this week, I spoke to a group of mothers about the importance of faith and guarding our youth from destructive influences. I sincerely apologize for any harm my words caused and regret using a reference to one of the most evil dictators in history to illustrate the dangers that outside influences can have on our youth. “This dark history should never be repeated and parents should be proactive to instill what is good, true, right, and noble into their children’s hearts and minds. While some are trying to intentionally twist my words to mean something antithetical to my beliefs, let me be clear: I’m passionately pro-Israel and I will always be a strong advocate and ally of the Jewish community. I’ve been in discussion with Jewish leaders across the country and am grateful to them for their kindness and forthrightness.”

“Sorry for that Hitler comment, also I LOVE ISRAEL” is not the safe, non-anti-Semitic statement Miller thinks it is.

Will the weekend bring an end to the stream of things that make me say “These fucking fuckers”? Time will tell….