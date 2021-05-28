Joe Manchin Is the GOP’s Little Lapdog

Congress is currently fighting over the creation of a commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection, modeled on the similar bipartisan accounting of the 9/11 attacks. Despite the fact that comparing January 6 and 9/11 is an enormously stupid endeavor, a thorough public investigation of who did what on January 6 by our elected officials would, generally, be a good thing.

Republicans do not want this to happen, of course, because any actual public accounting of that day would probably find a whole lot of them guilty as shit, and they appear to have the votes to block the commission. So that’s where we’re at. It’s not really that complicated.

The frustrating part is that with these extremely familiar battle lines drawn, the Democrats appear to be going with a strategy of, well, no strategy really, they’re just getting kind of mad and not doing anything about it.

Here’s mild-mannered Montana moderate Jon Tester (per Politico):

“We’ve got to get to the bottom of this shit,” Tester said. “Jesus. It’s a nonpartisan investigation of what happened. And if it’s because they’re afraid of Trump then they need to get out of office. It’s bullshit. You make tough decisions in this office or you shouldn’t be here.”

Ok. Here’s West Virginia moderate Joe Manchin:

My statement on the January 6th Commission: pic.twitter.com/ZfNhQfKzmh — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) May 27, 2021

Ok. So… ?

The fix to this frustration is to change the Senate rules to require only a simple majority to advance legislation. Doing so would require eliminating the filibuster, something we have written about time and time again. Let’s go back to Manchin.

Sen. Joe Manchin: “I’m not ready to destroy our government. I’m not ready to destroy our government, no” when asked if he was willing to break the filibuster over the 1/6 commission.



“It’s time to come together. I think there’s ten good people,” he said. — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) May 27, 2021

Man… what? What?? WHAT? How? Why? What the fuck dude?? What is the plan? What is your plan? How else do you get this done??? McConnell has the votes! There are only a certain amount of times you can convince Mitt fucking Romney to vote against his party to accomplish some bullshit that doesn’t really matter before you run up against this kind of wall. And here it is! This is it!

I am personally not going to lose a ton of sleep over McConnell sinking a January 6 commission, which would almost invariably stop short of levying any actual consequences on the dozens of GOP elected officials who egged on an active coup of the government six months ago, but come on! What is the plan for all the other bills? What is the plan for the infrastructure bill that Joe Biden desperately wants to pass so his presidency will be known for something more than clumsily sorting through Trump’s executive orders and sorta rolling back some of them? No, actually, what’s the plan for that — oh let’s look (from the Washington Post, emphasis mine):

A small bipartisan group of senators is privately sketching out the contours of a new infrastructure package — and fresh ways to pay for it — that the lawmakers hope to sell to colleagues after negotiations between Republican senators and the White House stalled in recent days. The nascent plan is being drafted by more than a half-dozen lawmakers, including Republican Sens. Mitt Romney (Utah), Susan Collins (Maine) and Rob Portman (Ohio) and Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.). … The still forming compromise is expected to jettison some of President Biden’s proposals that have struggled to attract Republican support, including his plan to couple infrastructure investments with new federal aid targeting elder care and low-income families. Gone, too, are likely to be the president’s proposed funds for electric vehicles, Romney said.

Oh, ok, so the plan is to keep the filibuster and do what the Republicans want. So, the same plan. Got it! Ok! Well in that case, Joe Manchin, you don’t fucking get to be mad when the Republicans don’t then do what you want. You’re their little lapdog! That’s what you’re choosing, now and forever, because you love the goddamn filibuster so much. Doggie doggie want a cookie? Doggie want a bipartisan treatie?? Woof woof! Yip yip! Good boy.

UPDATE, 12:39 p.m. ET: Woof woof woof woof woof!

JAN. 6 COMMISSION FAILS — 54-35 on cloture on motion to proceed.



Dems fail to break filibuster — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 28, 2021