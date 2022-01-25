Joe Biden Fell For Peter Doocy’s Obvious Trap

By now you’ve probably seen the clip: President Joe Biden, in an apparent “hot mic” moment on Monday, correctly described Fox News’ Peter Doocy as a “stupid son of a bitch,” in response to a shouted question about whether high inflation rates would be “a political liability going into the midterms?”

“No, it’s a great asset,” Biden muttered sarcastically, either unaware, or unbothered by the fact that his microphone was still on in the waning moments of an otherwise fairly uninteresting press conference. “More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.”

Biden and Doocy apparently patched things up shortly thereafter. “He cleared the air, and I appreciate it” Doocy gabbed to Sean Hannity that evening, claiming Biden had told him “‘It’s nothing personal, pal.” Still, the exchange has become the animating grievance du jour among the usual suspects of right wing shitbirds and diaper fillers who got a tiny whiff of presidential incivility and went straight to the fainting couch with a horrible case of the vapors. It almost goes without saying that these are the same people who once cheered Donald Trump each time he complained about “loser” reporters asking “stupid” questions.

Unfortunately, the truth is that simply by accepting the premise of Doocy’s question — even if only to mock the questioner — Biden was, himself, the stupid son of a bitch here, for taking painfully obvious bait and engaging with it at all.

Doocy doesn’t actually care whether Biden thinks inflation is a “liability” ahead of the 2022 elections, because of course it is. What he wanted was for Biden to take the question seriously and, in doing so, either admit that yes it is — in which case Fox will ding him as weak and an economic failure — or claim that no it isn’t — in which case Fox will paint him as elitist who’s out of touch with the needs of real Americans who are hurting when they try to buy their weekly 12 gallons of milk or whatever. This is the White House Press Corps version of asking whether you’ve stopped beating your wife yet. There is no answer that doesn’t make you look bad, because the question is bogus by design. What Biden should have said was nothing, or — absent that — called the question out for what it was. Whether he meant to do it on mic or not, the fact that Biden responded at all only served to give the question an air of legitimacy even Doocy knows it doesn’t deserve.

To be clear, Peter Doocy is very much a stupid son of a bitch who comes from a celebrated line of world class morons. But Doocy’s a savvy kind of stupid, too. He knew exactly what he was doing when he asked that question, and even if Biden hadn’t have been standing directly in front of a microphone when he responded, the fact that he did so at all proves there’s plenty of stupid to go around.