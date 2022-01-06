Today Was So Stupid

What do the cast of the Broadway smash-hit Hamilton and war criminal Dick Cheney have in common? The Democrats are engaging both on this day of mourning—the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 MAGA riot at the Capitol—to begin healing our nation.

As part of the day’s commemorative events, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged members in attendance to turn their eyes to a video that featured Lin-Manuel Miranda speaking about the future of our nation before introducing performers from Hamilton.

“We’re all stewards of the American experiment, working to pass down to our children and our grandchild a more perfect union that treats all its citizens with fairness and equity. We should never take our rights and liberties for granted, and we must remain committed to finding a way forward together,” Miranda said in the video (SEGUE ALERT). “That’s what I wrote about in the song ‘Dear Theodosia’ from Hamilton.“

Cue the music!

But what’s better than musical accompaniment? Praising Dick Cheney and his daughter for being the good Republicans who showed up for the Democrats’ day of self-flagellation. Take this from Chris Murphy, the tweeting senator:

At the moment of silence for the Capitol Police officers who died, there were only two Republicans who showed up.



Rep. Lynn Cheney. And her father. The 80 year old former Vice President.



An extraordinary image of where this country’s politics are right now. pic.twitter.com/IJ2YS2y2yN — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 6, 2022

Wow. Powerful stuff. (For what it’s worth, which isn’t much, Rep. Liz Cheney was the only elected Republican in attendance; Rep. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor were hosting a press conference streamed along with MyPillow ads.)

The day’s events, which also included moments of silence in both the House and the Senate, saw President Joe Biden speaking out against Donald Trump, dramatically accusing the former president and his allies of holding “a dagger at the throat of America.”

“I know how difficult democracy is. I’m crystal clear about the threats America faces. I also know our darkest days can lead to light and hope from the death and destruction the vice president referenced in Pearl Harbor, from the brutality of Bloody Sunday on the Edmund Pettus Bridge came historic voting rights legislation,” Biden said, referencing two events that are as dissimilar from each other as they were to the Jan. 6 mob.

Vice President Kamala Harris, for her part, had earlier compared the Capitol mob to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor, saying: “Certain dates echo throughout history, including dates that instantly remind all who have lived through them…[they] occupy not only a place on our calendars, but a place in our collective memory. Dec. 7th, 1941. Sept. 11th, 2001. And Jan. 6th, 2021.”

Hey, remember what happened after 9/11? The guy in the front row for your Hamilton video lied us into a forever war in the Middle East. Never mind, I guess, because “elder statesman” Cheney told ABC News that he’s “deeply disappointed” in what his Republican Party has become. All is forgiven!!

Every time you think the Democrats’ lack of self-awareness—or desire to, I don’t know, actually achieve something other than hollow symbolism—can sink no lower, they still manage to surprise.