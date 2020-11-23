Introducing the Discourse Blog Stay Home Giving Drive

Thanksgiving is always complicated—how could any holiday whose roots lie in what can charitably be called a distortion of America’s genocidal history towards Native people not be complicated?—but its grim contradictions have never felt so stark as this year.

The holiday has arrived at a time when the coronavirus pandemic is hitting Native people with particularly brutal force; an August report from the CDC found that the rate of COVID-19 cases among Native people was 3.5 times more than among white people, and even that report was based on woefully incomplete data. This means that there has never been a more important time to confront the underbelly of the Thanksgiving festivities and to try to do something in response.

That’s why we’ve chosen this week for our first donation drive, along with a very special offer: from today through Friday, we are encouraging our readers to donate to the Navajo and Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund, and any new subscriber who donates will get a 25 percent discount on one of our annual subscriptions.

If you don’t donate, you can still get 15 percent off our annual subscription tiers when you use the promo code STAYHOME.

The Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund was created by former Navajo Nation Attorney General Ethel Branch in March as a GoFundMe campaign to help Diné and Hopi families who have endured some of the worst COVID outbreaks of any community in America. In the months since, the fund has grown into a grassroots endeavor. They’ve organized volunteers and used donations to buy, create, transport and deliver care packages of food, water and other supplies for at least 39,000 families, according to the fund.

Donations can be made through the GoFundMe, or mailed by check by following the instructions on their website.

Our suggested donation is $25, but please give what you can. And, of course, we encourage you to donate even if you’re an already-existing subscriber or if you can’t afford a subscription right now.

TO GET THE 25 PERCENT OFF: Upload a screenshot or PDF of your donation receipt to this Google form. You will then be shown a confirmation screen containing the promo code. Having issues? Email us at hello@discourseblog.com.

As we said, we encourage you to donate, but we’re offering the 15 percent STAYHOME discount to all new subscribers no matter what. You don’t need to fill out extra forms for this one—just enter the promo code STAYHOME on our subscription page.

—Any new subscriber who donates to the Navajo and Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund will get a 25 percent discount to one of our annual subscriptions.

—We are offering a 15 percent discount, regardless of whether you donate, to all new subscribers. Use the code STAYHOME to access the discount.

Please consider giving if you can, and even if you can’t, please spread the word about this vitally important cause.