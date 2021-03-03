You know that phrase “like sands through an hourglass, these are the days of our lives”? Well, this is exactly like that, only instead of an hourglass, it’s a busy German intersection, and instead of sands, it’s hogs. So many hogs.

Look at them go!

Not your usual Russian dash cam footage from the town of Lobnya near Moscow pic.twitter.com/jdmdoseRNL — Francis Scarr (@francska1) March 3, 2021

Big hogs. Little hogs. Hogs moving fast. Hogs moving slow. I wonder where they’re going? No, don’t tell me. Let them have their privacy. Let’s all just marvel at these little piggies and learn some facts about European boars that I found on Huntinghog.com (“Your Source for Hog Hunting Action!”) just now:

“European or Russian wild boar were introduced into the United States for hunting, so they are not native to North America.“

Wow!

“Wild boar are actually the ancestors of the domestic pig and the two species can be successfully interbred.“

Neat!

“Fullbloods can be more aggresive [sic] than hybrids or standard wild boar, particularly if they are not raised in close contact with people.“

Yikes…

“Mature wild boar can measure up to 40 inches at the shoulder! To add to their tough appearanbce [sic], males can weigh up to 450 pounds and females up to 350 pounds.“

Big pig!

Here’s how I pitched this blog to my editor:

Okay, blog over.

UPDATE, March 3, 12:58 pm ET: This blog has been slightly modified to reflect the revelation that these particular piggies are, in fact, German, and not, as was initially reported, Russian. I apologize for the confusion. Cancel me if you must.