Here Are Eight Democratic Senators Who Can Go to Hell

What do Sens. Tom Carper, Chris Coons, Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema, Jon Tester, Maggie Hassan, Angus King, and Jeanne Shaheen have in common?

They are all Senate Democrats* who just voted against an effort by Sen. Bernie Sanders to add a provision for a $15 minimum wage to the Senate’s COVID relief bill. They looked at the prospect of lifting the poverty wages of tens of millions of people and went “LOL nope.”

The thing to understand: these Dem senators voting no on Sanders’ procedural motion were voting to not even allow a vote on the actual minimum wage amendment. They voted to help the GOP make sure the Senate was not even allowed to consider it.



Truly heinous.

Net worth of the 8 Democrats who just voted down $15 minimum wage:

Chris Coons: $10.13 million

Angus King: $9.49 million

Joe Manchin: $7.62 million

Tom Carper: $5.73 million

Jeanne Shaheen: $3.82 million

Jon Tester: $3.67 million

Maggie Hassan: $3.47 million

Krysten Sinema: N/A

Sinema didn’t even put her bag down. She had some pep in her step:

Senator Sinema a little too happy for poverty wages to remain

The Democratic Party, everyone! And now Joe Manchin is doing his thing again:

Why Democrats should be really concerned about Manchin here:



1) He is really angry that this bill is not bipartisan

1) He is really angry that this bill is not bipartisan

2) He has been on the record saying he wanted the UI to be $300 and end in July.

Hahahahahahahahahahaha we’re so screwed. These people can go straaaaaaaaight to hell!

*Technically, King is an independent, but he caucuses with the Democrats and votes with them approximately all the time, so sorry, he counts!