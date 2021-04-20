The ongoing rehabilitation of George W. Bush is, by now, a well-known thing, but it is still capable of causing aneurysm-level reactions when you see it happening.

Take, for instance, Bush’s appearance on the Today show on Tuesday morning. Bush is, lest we forget (who am I kidding, people have completely forgotten) someone whose presidency was, to put it extremely charitably, quite controversial, but would you know that from his appearance on Today? Surprise: you would not.

Now, Today was never going to be a hotbed of interrogation for Bush, because his own daughter Jenna is literally one of the hosts of the show. Should a news program with such an obviously conflicted connection to one of the most significant and controversial figures of the past 40 years be rolling out the red carpet so obsequiously for him? I’ll leave you to guess the answer to that one.

Hoda Kotb (whom I generally have nothing but kind words for, so sorry Hoda) conducted the most feather-light interview possible with Bush, who was on the show to promote a new book featuring his paintings of immigrants (he seems to have avoided painting the agents of ICE, an agency created during his presidency). The pair discussed big topics—immigration, the state of the Republican Party (he’s not thrilled, apparently), the war in Afghanistan—in the manner of two friends musing about their respective Netflix feeds. Kotb let virtually everything sail by in an atmosphere of soothing serenity, even when Bush said things like, “You can’t have a country that has open borders.”

She also gave Bush the opportunity to fear-monger about the pending American troop withdrawal from Afghanistan:

Former Pres. Bush 43 on @TODAYshow reacting to @JoeBiden Afghanistan decision. "My first reaction was wow, these girls are going to have real trouble with the Taliban. … I am deeply concerned about the plight of the women and girls in that country." https://t.co/qtR38SLMtq — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) April 20, 2021

When Kotb asked Bush to reflect on the fact that the U.S. has been in Afghanistan for 20 years, he said, “We went into Korea in ’52. We went into Germany in 42, or 44,” adding, “Time flies.” Yes, the days zoom by when you’re endlessly propping up a global military empire! (No follow-ups from Hoda on that, or any questions about the buckets of blood on Bush’s hands.)

But the most infuriating part of the interview, by far, came when Bush said this:

"What's really troubling is how much misinformation there is and the capacity of people to spread all kinds of untruth. I don't know what we're going to do about that. I know what I'm going to do about it — I'm not on Twitter, Facebook, any of that stuff." https://t.co/nslW52m3HT — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 20, 2021

Yes, that’s right. George W. Bush—George W. Bush!!!—is worried about the spread of misinformation. Well, he would know about that, wouldn’t he??? One of history’s biggest, most destructive liars now gets to pretend like he’s concerned about the degradation of truth in our political landscape. How do you think we got here, you monster?

Today, though, is not concerned with such things, since, as I mentioned, one of its hosts is Bush’s daughter Jenna. So naturally, W. stuck around for some more fun!!!

He did a drawing!

Watch as former President George W. Bush draws on an easel while @hodakotb, @JennaBushHager and former first lady @laurawbush try to guess what he is drawing! 🎨 pic.twitter.com/xeLlCFmxpg — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) April 20, 2021

He talked about being married!

Former President George W. Bush and former first lady @laurawbush talk about the secret to their successful marriage, what life is like as grandparents and their pride in their two accomplished daughters. pic.twitter.com/nUfscJibAn — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) April 20, 2021

He even helped, I kid you not, lead a naturalization ceremony for immigrants. This is on a supposed news program, not the YouTube channel for a branch of the federal government.

Watch 30 people from 17 countries become U.S. citizens on our plaza. 🇺🇸



Timothy Houghton, New York district director of @USCIS, presides as the candidates are naturalized live on air. Plus, former President George W. Bush shares a special message: "You and I share the rights." pic.twitter.com/XzTsq1pAIm — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 20, 2021

George W. Bush—a war criminal, torturer, liar, destroyer of civil liberties—is now soft and cuddly everywhere he goes. I’m going to punch a hole in the wall. It’s sickening.