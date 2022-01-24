The ‘Done With COVID’ Crowd Won’t Accept That They Won

Here is a question for people like UCSF epidemiologist Vinay Prasad: who the hell are you talking about?

" I'm done with COVID" is short for: "Continuing draconian restrictions at this moment is inflicting far more damage on vulnerable populations (especially kids) than benefit, and I will no longer participate in your inability to consider trade-offs"

🧵 — Vinay Prasad, MD MPH 🎙️📷 (@VPrasadMDMPH) January 23, 2022

Prasad is one of a loud and growing group of people ostentatiously declaring themselves “done” with COVID in one way or another. You may have seen these people in your feed or on your television, telling anyone who will listen that they are done accepting the government’s authoritarian attempts to limit our precious freedoms in a futile effort to get rid of COVID. (Yes, Bari Weiss is one of them.)

It’s hard not to sympathize with the basic desire to be done dealing with COVID. But Prasad, Weiss and their ilk are in luck, because, guess what? We are done doing anything about COVID.

Want to go to a movie, or a game, or a restaurant? You can! Those places are open everywhere in America. (Prasad and Weiss will most likely have to show a vaccine pass where they live, but that is not a hardship for them.) Want your kids in school? Happy days: the schools are also open just about everywhere in America, no matter how hard it is to keep them functioning. Some states are getting troops to do substitute teaching to keep them open. Think we were spending too much time in quarantine? That’s awesome for you, because the CDC agreed. Tired of the government trying to guide us out of the pandemic? Congrats: the government isn’t trying anymore. We’re all being left to fend for ourselves.

Nowhere in America has been harder-hit by the pandemic than New York City. We also got pummeled by Omicron here earlier than anywhere else in the country. We’re a Democratic stronghold with powerful unions. It would appear to make New York the perfect setting for the kind of dictatorial world Prasad and his allies appear to think is running wild across America. But there have been no shutdowns, no big restrictions, no school closures here.

Like Prasad, my family lives in San Francisco, an even more stereotypically liberal redoubt than New York. But there too, there have been no vast clampdowns, no restaurants forced to shut, no jackbooted health inspectors raiding theaters. The schools stayed open, and are in chaos. Hospitals are flooded with patients, but are struggling along. As Paul noted, the world these people wanted is the world they are actually living in right now.

In most respects these people won. Hospitals are being stretched past capacity and no one who has the power to change that really cares. So what are they whining about? — Paul Blest (@pblest) January 24, 2022

So I ask again: who the hell is Prasad talking about? What is the point of pushing such an obviously false argument about what is happening in this country (apart from the obvious rewards available to grifters who proclaim themselves to be brave COVID dissenters)?

We get a clue a little later in Prasad’s (endless) thread.

The virus is not going away, and we will all eventually be infected multiple times in our lives. Even St. Anthony of Fauci said as much, But a powerful contingent of zero COVID devotees believe that it might. I worry that they are taking up deer hunting. (See seroprev data) — Vinay Prasad, MD MPH 🎙️📷 (@VPrasadMDMPH) January 23, 2022

The implication from this is that Prasad wants no asymptomatic testing and no quarantines, and that anyone who disagrees is among the “powerful” group of “zero COVID” extremists intent on destroying us all. (Again, zero COVID people do not have any power right now, but whatever.) The Prasads of the world will not be satisfied until even the meager protections we are being offered right now are taken away—until the CDC says that anyone who gets COVID should just keep going to work no matter what, until the thousands of people still dying from COVID every day are even more forgotten than they are now, and until we can finally and fully be done with this business of trying to take care of each other. It’s not enough that the “done with COVID” crowd won. They have to make sure that we expunge any trace of the solidarity that COVID created between people. After all, looking out for each other too much would be un-American.