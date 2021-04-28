Skip to contents
We’re Having a Sale on Monthly Subscriptions!

Get big discounts using the code MONTHLY.

11:17 AM EDT on Apr 28, 2021
Sam Grasso

Hello! We have great news: we’re doing our first-ever sale on monthly subscriptions to Discourse Blog!

Right now, new subscribers who enter the code MONTHLY can get:

—A monthly subscription to our Worker tier for just $5 (normally $8)
—A monthly subscription to our Steward tier for just $7 (normally $10)

We’re offering this deal for A FULL YEAR—that’s 12 months’ worth of savings!

CLICK HERE TO GET THIS DISCOUNT USING THE CODE MONTHLY

Workers get:

  • Access to all of our published content

Stewards get: 

  • Access to all of our published content
  • Commenting privileges on our blogs
  • A private Discord server where you can hang out with us and hundreds of your fellow readers

That’s so much good stuff, and right now, you—and only you!—can get all of it for our lowest prices ever. Please subscribe if you can!

