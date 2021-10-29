Skip to contents
Bird of the Week
Free

Birds of the Week: Spoooooooooooooooooky Discourse Blog Birds!

Happy Blogoween :)

Samantha Grasso
3:46 PM EDT on Oct 29, 2021

Hello! In case you weren’t aware, I am someone a better person would call a “Halloween Adult,” someone who clings to the childlike-wonder that is Halloween. Leaning into this, I decided to revamp (pun intended) our beloved bird and dress her (?) up in good old-fashioned Halloween costumes! I’ve missed making art for the site, and thought this would be the perfect opportunity to remind everyone that Graphic Design Is My Passion.

So, for this Halloween Bird of the Week, here are five of my beloved birds, all dressed up for a night on the town! No, I do not care what you do with them, so long as you do not desecrate their image, because they are so precious. Think of them as collectible milk bottle caps (I remember playing a computer version of this game when I was a child, so apologies if this was not actually a thing). Or, better yet, like special edition Discourse Blog trading cards but in this hypothetical game Bride of Frankenstein beats skeleton, and Jack-o-Lantern is the most powerful of them all.

OK! I leave you now with my precious Halloween birds. Have a good rest of your week folks, and may the gods and goddesses of Halloween smile upon thee.

Samantha Grasso

Writer

Read More:

The Latest

Birds of the Week: Spoooooooooooooooooky Discourse Blog Birds!

Happy Blogoween :)

Bird of the Week
Free
0Comments
Samantha Grasso

The Hell of Trying to Get Paid Medical Leave In America

Trying to help my husband get paid medical leave from work was a lesson in the nightmares this country puts people through.

Healthcare
1Comment
Samantha Grasso

Don’t Expect Us to Say Thank You When You Give Us Crumbs

Democrats expect us to be grateful after their big spending bill has been gutted. No thanks.

Politics
Free
13Comments
Katherine Krueger

Don’t Play Charlie Kirk’s Game

What's the TPUSA founder's "denunciation" worth?

Fever Swamp
3Comments
Jack Crosbie

See more stories