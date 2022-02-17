The Republican War on Critical Race Theory Is Only Getting Bigger

Hell hath no fury like a crusty Republican popping a blood vessel over critical race theory.

On Tuesday, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick launched another attack against critical race theory (CRT), threatening to ban it from public universities after an organization representing faculty members at the University of Texas at Austin approved a resolution to defend the teaching of race, gender justice, and CRT.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, the resolution was partly a show of solidarity with Texas primary and secondary school teachers after state governments nationwide, Texas included, passed legislation last year to curb the teaching of systemic racism and to further sanitize American history as kids know it. But though the resolution stands firm for academic freedom, the resolution itself, approved 41-5 by the Faculty Council, is nonbinding.

Regardless, just this signal alone from university faculty was enough to send Patrick into a rage, his admonishment accusing “looney Marxist UT professors” of poisoning children. Poisoning children! Mind you, these award-winning thoughts came from the mind of the same man who insisted that senior citizens were willing to die for the prosperity of the U.S. economy at the onset of the pandemic.

I also can’t help but recognize that Patrick’s battle cry comes in the middle of Black History Month, the first one after tens of states banned the teaching of systemic racism in classrooms last year. Those bans have deeply complicated how many teachers go about honestly sharing the country’s racist history with their students.

I will not stand by and let looney Marxist UT professors poison the minds of young students with Critical Race Theory. We banned it in publicly funded K-12 and we will ban it in publicly funded higher ed. That’s why we created the Liberty Institute at UT. https://t.co/2W7mb3RVuN — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) February 15, 2022

When the GOP’s anti-CRT agenda was gaining momentum last year, many a good-faith person, myself included, attempted to point out that it wasn’t something that was even being taught in the public K-12 schools targeted by these attacks. But that didn’t matter to this group of anti-social justice warriors, who wrote their legislation in such a way that they avoided ever defining what critical race theory was, while also baking in many other provisions that prevented teachers from connecting the racist past of the U.S. to our racist present.

Even then, it was perhaps foolish to think that the argument that “CRT’s only place is in the university” wouldn’t just result in CRT getting banned from universities too. It’s not like conservatives aren’t interested in colleges, especially ones that receive state funding and stray from the GOP agenda in any way. Of course public universities, seen as liberal breeding grounds for historical revisionism, would become targets in this fight.

And in several states, they already have. Last year, the Idaho Legislature cut $2.5 million to three public universities over social justice programs after Boise State University suspended a 1,300-person diversity course over rumors of “indoctrination” and a video of a white student being “forced to apologize” for being white. (Weeks later, an investigation by an independent law firm found no evidence of this happening.)

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law requiring public universities to take “viewpoint diversity” surveys annually. The law doesn’t directly penalize schools that score low on the “intellectual freedom” and “viewpoint diversity” meters, but the information could be used in the future to withhold funds from schools that “discriminate” against conservative viewpoints. And DeSantis has said as much: “That’s not worth tax dollars and not something we’re going to be supporting moving forward.” The Kansas Board of Regents asked public universities to list which of their classes teach CRT, though nothing has been done with that information (so far).

It makes sense, however, that much of the GOP’s focus on critical race theory has been on children and their teachers and the Black authors whose books they’re reading, instead of on the institutions that actually teach CRT. Kids are always the GOP’s go-to target in a moral panic to scare their voting base into action, be it kids who are being taught about America’s legacy of racism, or kids who are trans and just trying to use the locker room, or even pre-kids like fetuses that are given more weight than the people pregnant with them. But beyond that, so many of these laws that have been proposed or passed against the teaching of CRT in primary and secondary schools legalize ignorance.

These laws allow white kids to move through the world without having to understand the impact that the racist history of the United States continues to have on their Black and brown peers. It’s a level of privilege that Black and brown students can never be afforded, even if lawmakers passed legislation making it so. But going after public schools allows the GOP to catch these kids early. It gives them 14 years to indoctrinate kids into a system of white supremacy that allows these inequities to go untold and unaddressed. It allows them to raise a generation that will be more impervious to whatever kind of liberal groupthink they might encounter at a public university.

Again, the timing of Patrick’s renewed call against critical race theory cannot be understated. In sanitizing lessons on U.S. history and preventing students from learning how laws during slavery, Jim Crow, and the Civil Rights Era continue to impact Black people and people of color today, Black history is being further sanitized, too.

Which is all to say that Republicans like Dan Patrick know exactly what they’re doing in making “critical race theory” a catchall for any aspect of public education that they think unfairly demonizes the United States, but that they’re nowhere close to being finished. The right has often castigated public universities as ground zero for cancel culture and woke police and an intolerance to diversity of thought. But really, it’s just a matter of time before we see Republican state leaders with control over university funding turn this myth-making into a reality.