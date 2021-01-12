The attack on the Capitol last week, and the resulting responses to it, have been, all things considered, not great. White supremacists? Check. Wild attempts to overturn elections? Check. Mainstream analysis that suffers from the laziest tropes about class and wealth, and underplays America’s systemic horrors? Check. A reaction that risks further entrenching the security state? Check.

So why not throw COVID in there? Take it away, increasing evidence of a super-spreader event in Congress!

Republicans refused to wear masks and mocked us for doing so—creating a superspreader event on top of a deadly attack.



Now I’m among those who have COVID after sheltering with them.



They put lives at risk. Fine members who refuse to wear a mask and remove them from the floor. — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) January 12, 2021

Following the events of Wednesday, including sheltering with several colleagues who refused to wear masks, I decided to take a Covid test.



I have tested positive.https://t.co/wivlbwrmV0 — Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) January 11, 2021

Congressman Brad Schneider (IL-10) says he’s tested positive for COVID as well following being in lockdown with members of Congress. That’s the third member now. — Sam Stein (@samstein) January 12, 2021

This would appear to be the logical result of being forced to sit in an enclosed, secure room with Republicans who refused to wear masks, in a city dealing with an out-of-control outbreak.

Imagine having your workplace suddenly overrun by armed white nationalist vigilantes, and then you have to hang out with Republicans for hours, and then you get COVID??? This whole week is just a rat king of bad vibes.