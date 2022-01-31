Today, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced perhaps the toughest political challenge of his life, as an interim report into a scandal that has engulfed his government was finally published, and he had to go to Parliament and face hours of hostile questioning about his behavior.

This may seem like an impenetrable muddle to you if you have not been following the twists and turns, but I am here to reassure you that, if you’re a U.S. reader, the so-called “Partygate” scandal will feel very familiar to you. That’s because it contains so much of the same rotten nonsense that plagues our political system. Follow along with me as I detail the similarities! Here are some of the noxious practices that link our two noble societies.

Their leaders also hold the public in contempt

In brief, Boris Johnson is in trouble because, during a time when his government was literally fining thousands of people for breaking the very stringent COVID rules that he had set up, he and everyone who worked for him was partying together on a seemingly continuous loop, in a flagrant violation of those rules. (One of those parties, which Johnson attended, was preceded by a cheery note telling guests to “bring your own booze.” Johnson later claimed he thought this was a “work event.” Another bash took place the night before Prince Philip’s funeral, and Johnson was forced to apologize to the Queen.)

When this was discovered—including, among other things, through leaked footage showing his aides laughing about their coverup of one of the parties—Johnson lied about it repeatedly, then said he was sorry even though he hadn’t done anything wrong, then tried to get someone who had actually been at some of the parties to investigate them. People were understandably outraged that the prime minister of the country was laughing in their faces like this, leading to the giant political crisis Johnson currently finds himself in. But he clearly thinks nothing of any of this. At today’s big parliamentary showdown, Johnson spent about 15 seconds saying he was very sorry, and then about 15 minutes ranting about Brexit and slinging conspiracy theories, just to emphasize how hollow that apology was.

An entitled rich asshole breaking the rules that he set up, then lying about it, then shrugging off the angry reaction? Where have I seen that before?

Their cops are just as corrupt

Today was supposed to be an even more brutal day for Johnson, because Sue Gray, the civil servant who wound up leading the investigation into the parties, was all set to publish a full and damning report. Then the Metropolitan Police, which had for weeks refused to open any sort of criminal probe into any of this, citing….reasons, suddenly decided that it would, in fact, wade in. Only it had a little request of Sue Gray: could she please remove any reference to any of the parties that it might look into? For, y’know, reasons.

So Met spends weeks saying we need to wait til Sue Gray publishes and then, on the day her report is basically finished, decides to launch an active investigation (because story is undermining legitimacy of the law) scuppering any chance Gray can publish most serious allegations? — Anushka Asthana (@AnushkaAsthana) January 28, 2022

This meant that Gray’s report couldn’t actually report anything.

Gray says Met Police's demands means she's been unable to produce a meaningful report.



"I am extremely limited in what I can say about those events and it is not possible at present to provide a meaningful report setting out and analysing the extensive factual information". — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) January 31, 2022

Gray did say essentially that Boris Johnson and everyone who works closely with him is human garbage.

All detail stripped from Sue Gray's report, but it is still clear in its condemnation:



– Behaviour is "difficult to justify"



– "failures of leadership"



– "Some of the events should not have been allowed"



– "The excessive consumption of alcohol is not appropriate" — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) January 31, 2022

But Boris Johnson doesn’t care about that. He cares about whether he can get away with it. He was repeatedly asked whether, after the cops are finished with their probe, Gray could come back and release a full version of her report. It was hours before his government finally relented. But thanks to the cops, he has perhaps months in which to hang on while the police investigation continues—months he can use to get the notoriously craven British media back onside, months to do a propaganda blitz, months to churn up more culture war nastiness for his base. And we can definitely count on the Met to do the right thing and nail him to the wall, right? Right?

Venal cops intervening to protect the powerful—rings a bell!

They love to rehabilitate their terrible politicians

Just as Americans seem pathetically eager to retcon George W. Bush into a noble man of decency, so too do the Brits appear to be racing to rehabilitate Theresa May, Johnson’s predecessor. May was viciously cruel towards immigrants, including ones who had been in the UK for generations only to find themselves deported. She also pursued a reckless, dishonest and polarizing Brexit policy. She also watched as Grenfell Tower burned and then did precisely nothing about it. She also, quite pertinently, gave Boris Johnson an extremely important job, which, though he was a total disaster, he used as a springboard to his current job.

But she asked Boris Johnson a tough question today, so it’s all good!

They love to enforce ridiculous rules that protect the powerful

It’s not only the U.S. where elites get to hide behind arcane procedures that protect their fragile feelings! The Brits have been doing that for way longer. During the questioning of Johnson, Ian Blackford, the head of the Scottish National Party in Westminster, pointed out the obvious: that Johnson had lied to Parliament about all of the party stuff. But whoops! In Parliament, you can’t accuse someone of deliberately lying. You can lie as often as you want, even if you are the prime minister running the country, but you can’t accuse someone else of lying, unless you say they did it accidentally. That definitely makes sense, right?

When an MP runs afoul of parliamentary rules like this, there is a whole song and dance where the Speaker presiding over the debate asks them to take the comment back, and then if they don’t, the Speaker asks them again, and if they make it clear they won’t take it back, then they get kicked out of the chamber. Ian Blackford and Speaker Lindsay Hoyle went through this whole thing today, and it was a classic of the genre, with Hoyle saying he really regretted that Blackford wasn’t behaving with “decency” about the whole thing and then kicking Blackford out. Is it decent of Boris Johnson to lie repeatedly and with such contempt? Hoyle has no view on that, I guess! Welcome to the British way of things.

This is what truth to power looks like at Westminster. A liar is allowed to keep his place- I am forced to leave for telling the truth. He misled the house, he must go. Tories must look themselves in the mirror and ask if they can allow this to go on much longer? Remove him now. pic.twitter.com/IyqlQO7xER — Ian Blackford (@Ianblackford_MP) January 31, 2022

The wrongdoers will probably face no consequences

Johnson is still in trouble. The vast majority of Brits appear to want him out, and there are rivals within his own party who are limbering up to replace him. The police investigation is ongoing, and the aforementioned Sue Gray is waiting to publish an uncensored version of her report. But don’t tell the Tory Party any of this!

Another MP at the @borisjohnson meeting said he showed a 'degree of humility' and talked about nearly dying of covid — iain watson (@iainjwatson) January 31, 2022

One 2019 MP came out of meeting with PM saying they felt “vast majority” of colleagues were giving Boris Johnson the benefit of doubt and were relieved that changes were coming in Downing street. — Anushka Asthana (@AnushkaAsthana) January 31, 2022

Ah, political leaders brazenly betraying the people and then having…nothing happen to them in response. It works on both sides of the pond.