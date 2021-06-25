Skip to contents
Bird of the Week
Free

These Are Your Birds of the Week

Welcome to our new series, where we talk about the best birds of the week.

Jack Mirkinson
3:05 PM EDT on Jun 25, 2021
USFWS Midwest Region

Hello, and welcome to the inaugural edition of Bird of the Week, where we feature our favorite bird of the week. Why are we doing this? Because, as our logo shows, we love birds. Let’s get to it!

Recommended

State Birds, Ranked

Today, since this is the first edition, we’re featuring multiple birds. Wow! The first bird is the Kirtland’s Warbler. Look at this bird.

Credit: USFWS Midwest Region

That yellow…the dignified perching stance…the regal expression….A+ bird. We’re also featuring this bird because it is one of the rarest birds in North America, and also because Caitlin’s dad has actually spent time publicly advocating for it to become the state bird of Michigan. Who are we to oppose such an incredible idea?

Let’s get in one more pic of this majestic creature.

Credit: USFWS Midwest Region

Caw freaking CAW.

Recommended

Big Day For Ducks

OK, on to our next two birds. These birds come from Discourse Blog reader Meave Gallagher, and they are great birds.

First Meave bird: the mousebird.

Credit: Bernard Dupont

Meave says: “You can see them eating fruit on the Allen Birdcam, streaming live from Pretoria, South Africa. The mousebirds are clearly socialists: They share their fruit with their fellow mousebirds — one will come, check out the scene, make sure it’s safe from the extremely rude doves, then signal for their brethren to come and feast — and they wait their turn to ensure their interspecies fruitarian comrades have eaten their fill before descending upon the oranges and apples. They may be plainly colored, but their accessories — long tails, adorable fluffy crests — are charming, and they are apparently among the birds today considered ‘living fossils,’ which is a real feat considering how good we humans are at causing extinction events.” Hell yeah!

Second Meave bird: the little blue penguin.

Credit: JJ Harrison

From Meave: “They are cute as hell and you are allowed to watch them come home to nest at night in some places. Also they deserve to be treasured since Australia, in an effort to save some Tasmanian devils who were also endangered by some deadly face cancer (?), rehoused them on an island that was already a refuge for little blue penguins, ignored them for 12 years, at which point they were like, oh right, what about those devils — and surprise, not one of the 6,000 penguins who had been living there was left. Humans are real, real stupid. Justice for little blue penguins.”

Thanks to Meave! If you want to submit your own recommendation for Bird of the Week, get in touch: hello@discourseblog.com.

See you next time!

Jack Mirkinson

Editor.

Read More:

The Latest

These Are Your Birds of the Week

Welcome to our new series, where we talk about the best birds of the week.

Bird of the Week
Free
Jack Mirkinson

Weed Should Be Legal, But Also Banned

Why we owe it to ourselves to fully legalize weed, and then also to completely ban it from public life.

Justice
Jack Crosbie
Weed

A BOMBSHELL Interview With HOTSHOT Debut Novelist Kelsey McKinney

Discourse Review of Books
Free
Maitreyi Anantharaman

We Got So Close…

Trump nearly died of COVID-19—and it didn't matter one bit.

Politics
Katherine Krueger
donald trump taking off covid mask

See more stories