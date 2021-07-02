Skip to contents
Bird of the Week
Bird of the Week: Brazilian Tanager

Or, as we're calling it, the Antifa Bird.

Jack Mirkinson
3:30 PM EDT on Jul 2, 2021

Welcome back to Bird of the Week, where we talk about a cool bird every week. This week’s cool bird is, in my opinion, a very, very cool bird.

Your Bird of the Week: the Brazilian tanager.

Credit: Egon Fink

First things first: LOOK AT THIS BIRD. The colors are incredible. That vibrant red, the rich black, the little white stripe….unreal. Nature made this thing, another big win for evolution.

Also a bird that is this red and black automatically has good politics. My new name for this bird is the Antifa Bird. We should start a petition to get the bird added to the antifa logo.

Some facts about the Brazilian tanager: it hangs around Brazil and a bit of Argentina, it is omnivorous, and it is aggressive about getting its food. A Brazilian tanager will fight you!

Let’s do some more pics:

Credit: Egon FInk

A bit haughty there.

Credit: Francesco Veronesi

Someone in the comments underneath this picture on Flickr wrote, “Really a WOW shot Francesco!” and I can only agree.

OK, that’s it for Bird of the Week! Tune in next time to see what bird we will tackle next.

Jack Mirkinson

Editor.

