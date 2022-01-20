What World Is Joe Biden Living In?

It’s a day ending in -y, so it’s another day of the Democrats failing to do anything. But it’s more poignant today, exactly one year since President Joe Biden’s inauguration, since he’s achieved just about nothing of consequence—and is apparently surprised by this.

After his Build Back Better agenda died by Joe Manchin’s hand, the Democrats’ new push has been for nationwide voting rights protections, which, given the handiwork of Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, never had a prayer of passing the Senate—with the filibuster in place. So on Wednesday night, both of the Democrats’ gambits failed: The voting rights bill lost by a vote of 51 to 49, and the effort to change Senate rules to allow for a simple majority to pass the voting rights legislation failed along party lines, 52 to 48, with Manchin and Sinema joining the Republicans.

None of this is surprising to anyone with a pulse except Biden, who said during a press conference, per The Washington Post: “I honest to God don’t know what they’re for…What is their agenda?” He bafflingly added that he “did not anticipate that there would be such a stalwart effort to make sure that the most important thing was that President Biden didn’t get anything done.”

During his press conference on Wednesday, President Joe Biden said he did not anticipate the Republicans’ “stalwart effort” to block key legislation on his agenda. “What are Republicans for?” Biden asked. “What are they for? Name me one thing they’re for.” pic.twitter.com/F9pxc5xTMS — Newsweek (@Newsweek) January 19, 2022

Naturally, he also blamed Donald Trump: “Did you ever think that one man out of office could intimidate an entire party where they’re unwilling to take any vote?” (In the remarks, he also name-checked John McCain and Lindsey Graham, that old Democratic chorus.)

I’m really not sure what to say anymore: None of this is a surprise, and it certainly isn’t to Joe Biden either, despite his gesticulating to the contrary. The Republican politicians are acting like Republican politicians, which is to say they won’t budge an inch on anything Biden or the Democrats put forward. In response, given the current makeup in the Senate and the existence of the filibuster, the Democrats will lose again and again. It all feels like kayfabe at this point.

And still, as nasty as some of the Dems were willing to get in throwing stones over voting rights—which, good!—you have remarks like this from members of the Congressional Black Caucus, which shy away from blaming the two members of their own party that helped kill the legislation. From The Hill this morning:

When a reporter asked about the “two senators” blocking changes to Senate filibuster rules — centrist Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) — CBC members quickly corrected her: “52 senators! 52 senators!” While they’re frustrated with Manchin and Sinema, CBC members say they won’t let the 50 GOP senators off the hook. It’s a message being echoed by Democratic leaders, who are also accusing Republicans of seeking to deny Americans one of their most fundamental constitutional rights.

That’s the state of play. Yes, 50 Republicans doomed the Democrats yet again, but the party is showing itself, time and again, either unwilling or unable to discipline two members of its own party. It’s not just rolling over with your stomach in the air, it’s embarrassing—and deeply demoralizing for voters the Dems will need—especially if the Republicans they take the chamber this November, and suddenly have an overnight change of heart about the sanctity of Senate rules.