Make America Cringe Again

Perhaps you’ve heard? Donald Trump is no longer the President of the United States. We’ve entered the era of Joe Biden, and *POOF* just like that all of America’s problems have been solved. Congratulations everyone, we did it!

Okay, clearly that’s bullshit. As Jack put it so wonderfully this morning :”one battle is over, and another one begins.” Just because there’s no longer a FREAKING CHEETO in the White House doesn’t mean we’ve run out of injustices to fight, and worthwhile causes to champion. If anything, the need to keep pushing for more and better is all the more urgent now, since so many risk getting complacent in the absence of such a caricatured evil as Donald Trump.

Already, a quick glance at the cursed cesspools of Twitter (never a good idea even under the best circumstances) shows just how insufferable and insane the next four years could be.

Biden’s inauguration itself was an example of the bonkers energy that’s suddenly gripped the nation—especially Jennifer Lopez’s decision to insert a lyric from HER OWN SONG into a medley of patriotic anthems:

i’m still not over the fact that jlo snuck in some spanish and sang “let’s get loud” at a presidential inauguration pic.twitter.com/HKLqJWKVXA — Yaz (@YazminGarcilazo) January 20, 2021

From then on, the floodgates were open. The energy quickly moved from off-kilter to fully cursed, as a cascade of proud #Resistance tweeters pivoting from alarmist “this is NOT normal” to self-congratulator “this is SO normal” in unison ominously swung into action:

If anything, boring is what people will take as permission to stop caring and go back to brunch.

No, I'm not crying at how normal this all is, you are crying. — Lydia Polgreen (@lpolgreen) January 20, 2021

Were you crying at how normal this all is? No? Well you are now.

You. Are. Now.

Finally we can get back to pretending like everything’s hunky dory, and that the United States simply spent the past four years on a weird vacation.

yall starting this already i see pic.twitter.com/S8hfOej3YL — Dartunorro D. Clark (@DartDClark) January 20, 2021

Absolutely not.

It's ok to have sex again America! If you weren't the last four years, it's because of …uh…the specter of fascism in the White House pic.twitter.com/bKacWoMTXc — Will 🦥 Menaker (@willmenaker) January 20, 2021

My brain is just TV static now.

Why did I go on Facebook 🤡 pic.twitter.com/8Me9rufe8l — Monica Leninsky🌹 (@BlackBernieBabe) January 20, 2021

*KRRRSSSSSSSHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH*

Then there were the garden-variety pure uncut cringe posts.

Macklemore just dropped a freestyle celebrating Trump leaving office pic.twitter.com/VPDVLkObzm — Complex Ambition (@CmplxAmbition) January 20, 2021

BREAKING: President Trump had pardoned Thanos. pic.twitter.com/JNXzvJzpuT — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 20, 2021

doing a meta thing and shipping these two posts pic.twitter.com/f0wzmuLYPO — coronavirus themed novelty bucket hat (@rachelmillman) January 20, 2021

Best of wives and best of women. https://t.co/ALhmwsAdXX — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) January 20, 2021

Okay, I think we’re done here.

Look, I get it. Really I do. Orange man bad. Bad man gone. It’s okay to be happy! I know I sure am. But please, can we just do…I don’t know… Not this. The next four years are going to be long enough as it is.