Someone Make Joe Biden Say ‘GameStop’

The GameStop stuff…I am not even going to try to explain the finer points, because I am financially illiterate and because we have a blog forthcoming that will do a better job.

What I DO know is that whatever is going on with the Stocks today is eliciting some of the purest online energy we’ve seen in a good long while. What a tiny relief, amid an endless pandemic and the various miseries that plague us, to just sit back and react to dumb-itude like this:

I covered the financial crisis + I watched all the finger pointing in its aftermath. The blame was on the banks. It was uncouth to raise the idea that some regular folks made mistakes or speculated. When $GME music stops, watch the people on here pumping it blame someone else. — Andrew Ross Sorkin (@andrewrsorkin) January 27, 2021

Finally, someone is standing up for the little people: the banks. Think of the poor banks!!!! The problem with our economy is “regular folks” lording it over the banks, and GameStop is just another example of this awful trend.

This was the one that really took me out though:

Biden team is "monitoring the situation" around GameStop. — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 27, 2021

Yessssssssssssssssssssssssssssss. Joe Biden is in the Oval Office and someone has a big piece of posterboard in front of him with the words “VIDEO GAMES” and “REDDIT” written on it and he is mouthing the words “GameStop” over and over again very slowly.

Look at White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s demeanor when she gets a question on this issue. Real “ooooookay” vibes:

And we get our first GameStop/Wall Street Bets question in the White House briefing.



Jen Psaki doesn't really have much of a response, other than that Janet Yellen is monitoring the situation. pic.twitter.com/BwH507rveM — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 27, 2021

Biden did show his face today, to sign executive orders related to climate change (though don’t worry folks, fracking will still be cool!) He did not, as far as I know, mention the stocks. Someone has to ask him about this though! Ask Joe Biden “what is GameStop.” Make Joe Biden say the words “GameStop.” Make him approach a camera and say, “my message to these, uh [squints] Reddit people, is, the games, they have to STOP folks.” Do this for us, and for the world.