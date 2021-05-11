Skip to contents
Politics

Let’s Meet Some of Andrew Yang’s Cool New Friends!

America's worst people are loving his latest comments about Israel.

Rafi Schwartz
11:30 AM EDT on May 11, 2021
Gage Skidmore

Andrew Yang, the former presidential candidate, and current frontrunner to become the next mayor of New York City, is enjoying some, shall we say, extremely fucked company lately.

It stems from this pathetically one-sided, depressingly by-the-numbers statement about Israel’s current military operation against the Palestinians.

Does Yang really know what he’s talking about here, or even care all that deeply about what’s actually happening in Jerusalem? I have my theories, but ultimately, who’s to say? Well, I’ll tell you who: the absolute worst conservative ghouls imaginable, who spent Monday evening salivating over Yang’s obsequious Mad Libs of a statement to the point where you’ve gotta ask yourself whether Yang might not have been better off running as a Republican.

Let’s go down the list!

The Zodiac Killer:

John McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain, whose father was John McCain:

This fucking guy:

A literal white nationalist:

DONJ!

Andrew, my man. My dude. You absolutely ridiculous carpetbagger. Here’s my advice to you: if these are the people who think you’re doing a great job, then perhaps it’s time you reevaluate your, y’know, everything. You’re a math guy, right? This is basic addition: a bad statement + the worst, most bigoted, most opportunistic shitheads the American right has to offer = you done fucked up, pal.

A pattern of the Discourse Blog logo with the bird icon

