Let’s Meet Some of Andrew Yang’s Cool New Friends!

Andrew Yang, the former presidential candidate, and current frontrunner to become the next mayor of New York City, is enjoying some, shall we say, extremely fucked company lately.

It stems from this pathetically one-sided, depressingly by-the-numbers statement about Israel’s current military operation against the Palestinians.

I'm standing with the people of Israel who are coming under bombardment attacks, and condemn the Hamas terrorists. The people of NYC will always stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism and persevere. — Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) May 10, 2021

Does Yang really know what he’s talking about here, or even care all that deeply about what’s actually happening in Jerusalem? I have my theories, but ultimately, who’s to say? Well, I’ll tell you who: the absolute worst conservative ghouls imaginable, who spent Monday evening salivating over Yang’s obsequious Mad Libs of a statement to the point where you’ve gotta ask yourself whether Yang might not have been better off running as a Republican.

Let’s go down the list!

The Zodiac Killer:

Bravo to Yang for opposing the rabidly pro-Hamas & anti-Israel attacks from fellow Dems Omar & Tlaib. https://t.co/E12UQ1HY8F — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 11, 2021

John McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain, whose father was John McCain:

This fucking guy:

A literal white nationalist:

DONJ!

Do yourselves a favor and look at the quote tweets and replies to this tweet.

Dems are now legit pro terror. https://t.co/RBIGnpmyNA — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 11, 2021

Andrew, my man. My dude. You absolutely ridiculous carpetbagger. Here’s my advice to you: if these are the people who think you’re doing a great job, then perhaps it’s time you reevaluate your, y’know, everything. You’re a math guy, right? This is basic addition: a bad statement + the worst, most bigoted, most opportunistic shitheads the American right has to offer = you done fucked up, pal.