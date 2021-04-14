Skip to contents
Grifters

Here’s a Delightful Video of Andrew Yang Being Shamed Out of a Daunte Wright Protest

'We don't want you here!'

Jack Mirkinson
10:30 AM EDT on Apr 14, 2021
Andrew Yang on his bike being heckled out of a Daunte Wright protest by people pointing out that he is pro-cop
Move it along Mr. Yang.
Ryan Walker-Hartshorn

Andrew Yang is currently the frontrunner in the race to become the next mayor of New York City. This is a thing I do not enjoy, for the simple reason that I think Andrew Yang is bad.

A thing I do enjoy, though, is this video of Andrew Yang being shamed out of a protest on Tuesday night against the police killing of Daunte Wright.

Yang, it seems, had been participating in a bike ride protest against Wright’s killing. But eventually the other protesters became aware of his presence, and he was promptly told to move it the hell along. “Do not use our protest for your publicity,” one person yelled at him. “You’re pro-cop.”

This is undoubtedly the case: Yang has called for increased funding for the police and more cops in the subways, and just this week he had to apologize for suggesting a crackdown on unlicensed street vendors (aka working-class people selling food.) And Yang’s campaign is being advised by Tusk Strategies, which has close ties to the fanatical, pro-Trump fascists of the Police Benevolent Association. Anyone who is happy to have those kinds of people in his orbit should be ashamed to show his face at any anti-police protest.

Here’s another video with a nice angle of Yang slinking away. More of this please.

Jack Mirkinson

Editor.

