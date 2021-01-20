Skip to contents
Housekeeping
Free

Watch Our Inauguration Night Livestream!!!

Tonight at 7 p.m. ET, with extra-special guests and exclusive perks for our subscribers!

Discourse Blog
Discourse Blog
9:00 AM EST on Jan 20, 2021
Sam Grasso

OOOH EXCITING WOW: We’re hosting our very own livestream tonight from 7-9 p.m. ET to mark the beginning of the Biden era!

We’ll have special guests including superstar political commentator Hasan Piker and The Intercept’s Ken Klippenstein, plus an exclusive live report from our own Jack Crosbie on the ground in D.C. It all kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on our Twitch stream (twitch.tv/discourseblog)

Here’s where it gets even better, though: if you subscribe to our Steward tier, you’ll get a chance to have questions to our guests answered on air! That’s because we’ll be interacting with our subscribers in our private Discord server and throwing their questions to our stream crew.

Subscriptions to our Steward tier start at just $10 a month or $100 a year. When you sign up, we’ll send you the info to access our Discord server and you can join us right away!

Subscribe to our steward tier

Again, that’s TONIGHT at 7 p.m. ET. See you there!

Discourse Blog
Discourse Blog

The Latest

Make America Cringe Again

Let's not do this please.

Bad Online
Free
Rafi Schwartz

Return Fighting

One battle is over, and another one begins.

Politics
Jack Mirkinson

We Have No Choice But to Stan Bernie’s Look

Iconic!

Politics
Free
Jack Mirkinson

Watch Our Inauguration Night Livestream!!!

Tonight at 7 p.m. ET, with extra-special guests and exclusive perks for our subscribers!

Housekeeping
Free
Discourse Blog

All stories