The Idiots Are Making Things Up Again

Twitter has been taken over today by Tom Nichols—Atlantic writer, academic of some kind, ex-Lincoln Project zombie, and general doofus—and his mournful complaint that Pulp Fiction would probably be canceled if it were made today, because of the woke mob, and the censors, and the injustice of it all. Art, you see, is no match for liberal tyranny!

I’m watching pulp fiction right now and wondering, 28 years later, if you could make this movie today — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 7, 2022

The obvious first answer to this is, “No, you wouldn’t ever make Pulp Fiction today, because Quentin Tarantino made it in 1994 already, so it happened and exists in the universe, let’s all move on shall we.” But it soon became clear that what Nichols was really saying was “they’d probably have to have fewer white people saying the N-word now, which means you might as well start Auschwitz up again.” It’s today’s edition of “idiots making things up”!

What are you doing in there?



Nothing Mom, just making up a hypothetical scenario so I can get mad about not hearing the n-word as often as I used to. pic.twitter.com/qn47c8L1ee — Michael Hobbes (@RottenInDenmark) February 7, 2022

I would be loath to expend too much energy here, except that Nichols’ idiocy is redolent of so much of the brain-pulverizing goop we’re all forced to wade through when we discuss popular culture these days. Around every corner is someone with an Atlantic column (or podcast, or TV show) frantically asserting that everyone who made some old movie would be lined up at dawn and shot if they ever tried to do anything similar today. Is it a coincidence that these complaints often center around things like “the repeated use of the N-word”? I’ll leave you to decide that one!

These sorts of comments are very dumb, but they’re also SO weird. I think that’s because they are so utterly divorced from the actual experience of being a human in the world. In the real world we actually live in, for instance, Pulp Fiction is a widely beloved classic, and Quentin Tarantino is one of the most revered filmmakers of all time—one who still gets to make any movie he wants to make. (I mean that literally: Tarantino gets final cut on his movies; nobody can order him to take anything out.) His last movie featured extended, graphic violence against women. It made hundreds of millions of dollars and got Brad Pitt an Oscar. The scene in Pulp Fiction where he says the N-word a million times has been officially uploaded by Miramax to YouTube. The company behind the movie isn’t hiding the scene—it’s proudly touting it. Tarantino got away with it! The world where he’s hemmed in by cancel culture does not exist, except in Radio Free Tom’s withered mind.

In the real world, it is also very possible to watch a movie or TV show or read a book or (fill in the blank) and generally love it while still saying “yikes” at certain parts of it. It’s possible to appreciate something and still see it as extremely of its time. This is…what everyone, everywhere, does all the time. (To quote Katherine, “The human mind…..holding multiple ideas at once?? Now this I gotta see!!”) I would imagine that approximately 500 million people do this specifically about Pulp Fiction, which, to repeat, has not been removed from distribution, or held up as bad art, or even spawned some high-profile petition, by anyone at all!

Nichols then invoked Norman Lear, for some reason.

Norman Lear once said he'd never be able to make All In the Family today, and people nodded thoughtfully. I say the same thing about Pulp Fiction, and I get the Twitter Progressive Film Critique Society explaining how Tarantino should have written a different film. pic.twitter.com/bqAoNeX5Pg — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 7, 2022

Sigh. Again, All in the Family is doing just fine! They did an entire live recreation of it on TV like three years ago, and everyone was cool with it. Nobody is asking for All in the Family now because everyone already got it 50 years ago. We moved on because moving on is what, y’know, the world does. (One of those people who has moved on is Norman Lear, who appears far less afraid of modern society than Tom Nichols.) This desire that we stay trapped in the values of the past is just utterly bizarre.

These cretins are, in one sense, stalking horses for the kind of right-wing backlash we’re all suffering through lately. We are living in a freakout moment, and it’s leaving the Radio Free Toms of the world trembling and panicked. Mostly, though, Tom Nichols is a fool, and the ultimate shame of our current cultural universe is that fools like him have an increasingly tight grip on our discourse. Lord help me for having engaged with this, but sometimes you’re drawn to stupidity like a moth to a flame, what can I say.