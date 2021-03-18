The Year In Discourse Blog: Interviews

It’s our big Birthday Week, so we’re compiling some of our best posts over the first year (!) of our existence. Today, we’re highlighting some of our favorite interviews over the past 12 months.

“We have tech workers volunteering to send out the next email that will probably get them fired. I do think that workers will win this fight. A few more people may need to be fired, but I do think we’re standing on the right side of history, and it’s just a matter of time.”

Discourses with: historian Ashley D. Farmer on Black women, Black radicalism, and Black history.

“It was a bloodbath for Democrats,” Eskamani told Discourse Blog in a Friday phone interview. “In Florida, there really wasn’t a message that offered voters anything to be attracted to.”

“Mutual aid before the protests and after are all part of the same thing, and mutual aid has to step in and help provide for people in times of state repression, which COVID and this uprising represent.”

“That’s the main thing I focus on, is that this is a rasping old man who is inches from death at any moment. He’s dying. He’s inches from death and Billy Crystal has come out with the bellows from the Princess Bride and they pumped him full of steroids and give him a big shot in his ass, and he’s hanging on for dear life every moment of the day.“

Discourses with: a non-binary, Black director of two Southern abortion funds.

Discourses with the New York Times media columnist.

“We were stonewalled, so it became clear that we had to escalate if we wanted to get any progress with our landlord, and the city, state, and federal governments. We’ve organized rent strikes for two months, and withheld our rent in order to get our demands met.“

Images: Kelly Davidson; MSNBC; jramspott/Flickr, remix by Samantha Grasso; Twitter screenshot