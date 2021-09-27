The American healthcare system damages your *thinking* not just the public health

A version of this piece originally appeared in Luke O’Neil’s newsletter Welcome to Hell World, which, like Discourse Blog, is a member of the Discontents media collective. Click here to subscribe.

65% of people on Medicare do not receive dental coverage according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

As a result “almost half of all Medicare beneficiaries did not have a dental visit within the past year (49%), with higher rates among those who are black (71%) or Hispanic (65%), have low incomes (70%), and are living in rural areas (59%), as of 2016.”

The numbers are bad for everyone else across the board too. In 2016 around 74 million Americans had no dental coverage whatsoever. In 2017 36% of adults aged 18-64 did not go to the dentist in the previous year.

That all seems bad right but don’t worry because the Democrats are here to save the day with a plan to include dental coverage in Medicare (not for the rest of us of course) starting in… seven years.

Looks like House Dem bill includes only starting new Medicare dental benefits in 2028 — way after the White House wants



WH wants to send new Medicare dental benefits out to millions of seniors as soon as next year, not at the very end of Biden's potential second term pic.twitter.com/VQXJp3XLnW — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) September 24, 2021

This is almost the platonic ideal of Some Democrat Shit. These people need help. Our plan is to give it to them well over half a decade from now.

It makes no sense. They don’t even seem to want to reap the immediate political benefits of such a move!!! Old people as you may have heard tend to vote. They can’t even work in their own self interest never mind everyone else’s.

(For what it’s worth as it currently stands the plan is to have hearing and vision coverage expanded under Medicare in the next year or two. Perhaps those fields don’t have powerful enough lobbies to slow things down?)

I asked people to share their dental care nightmares. Whether it was putting off treatment for years because of the cost, having to pay many thousands even with insurance, or the shame and fear that comes with poor dental hygiene. Here's what they said. https://t.co/pDQUo6RWDr — luke (@lukeoneil47) December 8, 2019

Sharing that story again yesterday on Twitter prompted a discussion about how fucking fake dental insurance is in this cursed country.

“I have what is supposedly the ‘best dental insurance’ and I have to get a crown replaced. It will cost me $1200, which of course will not count toward my medical out of pocket maximum for the year since teeth are not part of medical insurance!” one person said.

“I just had $500 worth of dental work done and because I had dental insurance I only owe $485 of it,” added another.

And a few more:

“It’s awesome going to the dentist and having them explain to you how basic treatments like teeth cleaning aren’t covered by your insurance and you’re going to have to pay $600 dollars to get it done.”

“[I’ve had] approximately $50,000 on dental work/surgeries in the past 10 years. Insurance covered maybe $4,000. It’s a large contributing factor why I am poor with no savings.”

“I have fancy employee dental insurance, but still have to pay a bunch for crowns and root canals with the added bonus of being really limited in dentists who accept the insurance. Instead of paying $1,000 for a crown I pay $300. So I’m basically paying $30 a month for a discount card.”

It then progressed from there to stories of people traveling abroad for dental work or being surprised while living in or visiting other countries at how cheap it was there.

“I had such culture shock as an American living in Taiwan when my emergency root canal (3 visits + surgery + medication + 3D x-rays emailed to me the next day) cost $20 US total,” one person said. “I wish I had never had to move back to the US (where I worked as a hospital admin.)”

That got me thinking about how much cheaper receiving any type of medical care is in other countries. (And to be clear elsewhere dental care also counts as medical care not its own separate thing like it is here for some insane reason. Teeth as we all know are considered “luxury bones” in America).

So I asked people to tell me stories about getting hurt or getting sick abroad and how much it cost. You will probably not be surprised to hear the way we do things in the U.S. is absolutely fucked by comparison. Read what they told me down below.

I lived in South Korea and once had a doctor’s appointment that ran me $4, which ended up with a $4 prescription for a run of antibiotics. Some of my Korean friends apologized for it being so expensive because I was a foreigner. It was an ear infection because I’m the idiot that uses Q-tips to clean out his ears. The doctor at the ER, in very solid English, told me: “If you try to clean out your ears with a chopstick again don’t go so deep or don’t come back.”



When my spouse and I were in Peru they got a sinus infection and walked into a pharmacy where the pharmacist diagnosed them and gave them antibiotics no problem. It was the first time I was like…oh wow this doesn’t have to involve a billion phone calls because every in-network doctor (though I don’t think I even had insurance at that point) is booked for months out. I can’t remember how much it cost but it can’t have been more than I’d spend for Tylenol here.



A Japanese friend was diagnosed with cancer. The best cancer hospital in California told her to go back to Japan for treatment because it would bankrupt her here. Complete treatment was $0, out of pocket, and $250 USD for ‘cosmetic’ breast implants. I believe her insurance even offset her flights. She literally flew to/from the U.S. to Japan for her treatments and surgery, stayed with family (or hospital) while there and spent less than it would cost for one day in a U.S. hospital.



This was over a decade ago, but I was mountain biking in Cape Town South Africa a few years after college and flipped over my handlebars, gashed my chin, got taken to the ER at a private hospital, and needed stitches. I was freaking out about how many thousands of dollars I was going to owe and was charged $125 total. Stitch removal was free. I was absolutely shocked.



I went to Husavík, Iceland for vacation and got a bad upper respiratory infection that settled in my ear, making me dizzy and nauseous. Vomiting, the whole deal. It didn’t even occur to us we could go to a doctor because, you know, it wasn’t an emergency (The American healthcare system damages your *thinking,* not just the public health). The guy running our guesthouse had to tell us we could go to a clinic.So we go. They *apologize* to us(!) because they have to charge us (about $25) to see a doctor. We were in and out in 30 minutes, prescriptions in hand. Total cost for antibiotics and Tylenol with codeine: $20.



I’ve lived in Denmark for around 10 years. Last year I was having persistent headaches and I went through the full gamut of treatment: local doc, referral to a specialist and even a CT scan. In the end, it was chalked up to stress. All of this was covered by the system. I paid nothing. It gave me great peace of mind to know there was nothing wrong physically and even though the doctors suspected as much all along, they wanted to be sure. Hard not to think that the costs of not strictly necessary tests would have been a consideration in the US, possibly stopping the process in its tracks, or that I’d have to justify the tests to an insurer, which would have just piled on the stress.



Also, we had one child in the US and the second in Denmark. Big differences in both service level (better in US) and the payment/insurance aspects (infinitely better in Denmark). Suffice it to say the combo of no paid paternal leave and super complicated insurance led to an ultimatum from my Danish wife: “I’m not having another kid in this country, so if you want another one we’re moving to Denmark.” We did, and when our second was born (by c-section) it was smooth and simple, although we both agreed that the service was better in the US, in terms of the birthing suite, attention from staff, etc.



But while the actual short time in the hospital was better there, the long term was much, much better in Denmark: no bills to wrestle with, no insurance companies to argue with, and most importantly, a year of paid leave to split between us. (She had to fight tooth and nail to get her US employer to agree to six months *unpaid* leave after our first was born). Things aren’t perfect here by any means, but the US healthcare system seems broken by comparison.

I am flying next week to Costa Rica for dental work. In America it’s $6,600 for one tooth. And this is with “great dental insurance” as stated by my normal dentists. In Costa Rica it’s $2,200 for two teeth. With no insurance. It’s an utterly broken system.



I’m in Japan. I’m on the national health insurance. Dental included. In America I avoided the dentist. Here I get a cleaning every 4 months for $20. I needed a root canal in February. The dentist did the procedure and checked on it weekly for a month before capping. $80. I put off the root canal for an extra week out of basic fear of physical pain but also because I generally didn’t trust dentists back home. I remember the dentist in America telling me to get my wisdom teeth out every visit even though they came in clean and caused no pain. It would have been $1,000.

The first time I went to a doctor here in Australia was after I was in a minor car accident but hit my head a bit. I went to work anyway. They made me go to the doctor which I resisted and then it was just… free. They gave me a certificate for the day off with a minor concussion, told me take Advil.I went to the reception on the way out to pay and they, slightly bemused, had to explain that because I had Medicare nothing cost anything today. I’d lived in Australia for a bit over a year. I knew about Medicare, even as a visa holder I was entitled to it, etc, knew it took care of medical, etc. I moved here in 2008 so before the ACA. I went through hospitals in America a couple of times, those bills, ambulance bills…



When I needed an emergency root canal in Finland in 2010 — my face was alarmingly swollen — I was able to get a same-day emergency appointment at the municipal health center on a Sunday. The procedure cost me €50 plus whatever it was for the antibiotics. After that, I went to a regular dental clinic (still in Finland) for follow-up care, and over the course of three months got all my teeth fixed, uninsured, for about a third of what it would have cost in the US at the time.



Both of my kids both broke their left arms in random sports accidents this summer. They both got two months of weekly treatment at a local orthopaedic hospital. How much would that cost in the States?! Here in rural Japan it cost us nothing. I’m not even kidding. Normally health insurance in Japan covers 70% (of the very low) cost of medical care, but due to the low birth rate, small towns in the countryside have incentives like free healthcare for children. It blows my mind.

I had a motorbike accident in Thailand in 2012. I had a pretty bad scrape on my ankle. A hospital visit and five different prescriptions altogether totaled less than $10.



I lived and worked in Japan for 3 years. Everyone there gets enrolled in their national health service that, at worse, covers 75% of all medical and dental bills. If you’ve got a job, it just comes from your check automatically but I didn’t even notice as I was making more money there than I had ever made in the U.S. I needed to get a wisdom tooth removed that was becoming troublesome and knew I should definitely get it done there before returning to the states but I didn’t anticipate just how staggering the price difference would be. When I went to get it looked at, my dentist did a thorough cleaning and also noticed a couple cavities he wanted to clear out and fill. He booked me for a series of visits only expected to last about 45 minutes each to do each cavity and the wisdom tooth pull individually (this is normally how dental work is done in Japan I believe).



When I went out to pay, I had no idea what to expect and was shocked to hear the visit was about 600 yen. That’s about $5. I thought surely the next visit when I get a filling will be the real cost. $8. And each visit after that was the same, never more than $8 to get great dental work done. After it was all said and done, two cavities cleared and filled and a wisdom tooth procedure cost me a total of about $40. FORTY DOLLARS. And my dentist also loaned me some CDs he thought I would like based on all the friendly conversations we had at the visits. I’m still to this day floored by this, it’s unbelievable. This was in 2018!



I was in Vienna in the spring and got very bad food poisoning. After about ten days of shitting blood, I figured it was time to see someone. Austria doesn't technically have universal health care. Everyone is required to be insured. But my girlfriend (I was visiting her on her Fulbright) scoped out a free clinic for the uninsured and we went there. Before I even saw a doctor my blood was drawn, and 90 minutes later a doctor was going over my complete blood work with me and relaying her consult with the staff gastroenterologist at the hospital about my labs.

They sent me home with two vials to do further stool analysis and had me come back the next day, where another doctor went in depth with me about the possibilities and took my samples. Wait times were negligible, and the first time I went was a national holiday and they were short staffed. They were reluctant to fuck with my gut by giving me antibiotics they didn't know if I needed yet. Three days later they confirmed I had Campylobacter, which doesn't respond to antibiotics that well anyway. It was $0 for the most thorough and caring and pragmatic health care I'd ever received as an adult.

Almost every day I imagine what it would have been like to go to an Urgent Care here in the States instead and get pumped for cash and full of Z-pack and uncertainty from some very justifiably tired and annoyed clinician. I've been uninsured before, and was when I got sick in Vienna. Now I am finally insured again, and staring down a scary barrel of only now just starting to get some stuff checked out that I've been putting off for a year or so because how am I going to afford it?



They sent me home with two vials to do further stool analysis and had me come back the next day, where another doctor went in depth with me about the possibilities and took my samples. Wait times were negligible, and the first time I went was a national holiday and they were short staffed. They were reluctant to fuck with my gut by giving me antibiotics they didn’t know if I needed yet. Three days later they confirmed I had Campylobacter, which doesn’t respond to antibiotics that well anyway. It was $0 for the most thorough and caring and pragmatic health care I’d ever received as an adult.



Almost every day I imagine what it would have been like to go to an Urgent Care here in the States instead and get pumped for cash and full of Z-pack and uncertainty from some very justifiably tired and annoyed clinician. I’ve been uninsured before, and was when I got sick in Vienna. Now I am finally insured again, and staring down a scary barrel of only now just starting to get some stuff checked out that I’ve been putting off for a year or so because how am I going to afford it?