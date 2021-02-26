Ted Cruz has unfortunately not sunk into the sea or anything like that. No, he was at CPAC in Orlando today, where he decided to really experiment with what I am told the comedians call “crowd work.”

Cruz started with a really hilarious joke:

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) at CPAC: "Orlando is awesome. It's not as nice as Cancun." pic.twitter.com/TghkHUhOPy — The Recount (@therecount) February 26, 2021

This is the comedy genius we know and love! Quips about the time you abandoned your constituents as they froze to death and went to Mexico are funny, everyone knows this.

Cruz wasn’t done. The master of mirth had more A+ material for the crowd.

"Bernie is wearing mittens. And AOC is telling she was murdered!" — Ted Cruz mocks Democrats pic.twitter.com/K9d01yDVsF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 26, 2021

Note the utterly bizarre high note Cruz reaches on the “murdered.” You might think this is the sound a desperately unfunny person makes when he’s trying to be funny, but that’s the genius of Cruz’s anti-comedy stylings. He’s playing on a different level. This is why they’ll say “Ted Cruz CPAC 2021…you had to be there.”

"This is the rebel alliance," says Cruz. "Vader and the emperor – and let's be clear, they're not your father – are terrified of the rebels that are here. And I'm telling ya, Gina Carano stands with us!" — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) February 26, 2021

Um, uh, this is what the hall of famers do, they joke about Star Wars, OK I can’t keep this up.

Ted Cruz ended his CPAC speech by shouting ‘FREEDOM!’ like William Wallace from ‘Braveheart’ pic.twitter.com/dr6PRLEACM — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 26, 2021

Why is Ted Cruz screaming at me….