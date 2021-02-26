Skip to contents
Fever Swamp

Why Is Ted Cruz Screaming At Me

He is doing so much of the screaming.

Jack Mirkinson
2:58 PM EST on Feb 26, 2021
ted cruz cpac
NowThis

Ted Cruz has unfortunately not sunk into the sea or anything like that. No, he was at CPAC in Orlando today, where he decided to really experiment with what I am told the comedians call “crowd work.”

Cruz started with a really hilarious joke:

This is the comedy genius we know and love! Quips about the time you abandoned your constituents as they froze to death and went to Mexico are funny, everyone knows this.

Recommended

There Is No Hell Hot Enough for Ted Cruz

Cruz wasn’t done. The master of mirth had more A+ material for the crowd.

Note the utterly bizarre high note Cruz reaches on the “murdered.” You might think this is the sound a desperately unfunny person makes when he’s trying to be funny, but that’s the genius of Cruz’s anti-comedy stylings. He’s playing on a different level. This is why they’ll say “Ted Cruz CPAC 2021…you had to be there.”

Um, uh, this is what the hall of famers do, they joke about Star Wars, OK I can’t keep this up.

Why is Ted Cruz screaming at me….

Jack Mirkinson

Editor.

Read More:

The Latest

Why Is Ted Cruz Screaming At Me

He is doing so much of the screaming.

Fever Swamp
Jack Mirkinson
ted cruz cpac

America: Where It’s Much Easier to Kill People Than Help Them

The system is working perfectly.

Politics
Free
Jack Mirkinson
minimum wage

Why Won’t Joe Biden Touch the Biggest Union Drive in America?

Backing the Amazon union should be an easy call. Biden won't do it.

Labor
Free
Jack Crosbie
biden amazon union support

The Dumbest Fake Controversy of the Day Involves Mr. Potato Head

Hasbro is dropping the 'Mr.' from Mr. Potato Head. Naturally, conservatives are losing their minds.

Bad Online
Katherine Krueger
mr. potato head vintage commercial

All stories