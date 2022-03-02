Skip to contents
Housekeeping
Free

Technical Issues

We're working on some things!

11:50 AM EST on Mar 2, 2022

Hello! We’ve been getting some emails from subscribers having trouble accessing our paid content. First, apologies for this! It’s frustrating for us too. Second, here’s the reason: we’re doing some backend work that’s temporarily messing with our paywall. There’s nothing to worry about in terms of your subscriptions; everyone’s account is totally safe. But we estimate that for the next 24 hours or so, things are going to be a little wonky when you try to log in.

To get around this, we’ve taken down our paywall on all of our stories for the last week, so there won’t be any hurdles if you want to read our latest work. We promise things will be back to normal very, very soon, and we’re grateful for your patience.

The Triumph of War

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been a gift for hyper-militarism and nationalism on all sides of the conflict.

The World
Free
1Comment
Jack Mirkinson

Can We PLEASE Not Be So Fucking Weird About All This?

Is that so hard?

Bad Online
Free
4Comments
Rafi Schwartz

We Should Cover Everyone Like We're Covering Ukrainians

People following the mainstream coverage of Ukraine are getting an excellent lesson in media double standards.

The World
Free
10Comments
Jack Mirkinson

