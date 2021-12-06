‘Succession’ Sick Fuck of the Week: ‘Chiantishire’

Spoilers, duh.

So it has become clear that the makers of Succession are reading our recaps! How else do you explain this moment?

Anyone who says “this episode was done months ago, what are you talking about,” leave now. Calling out sickos on Succession? That’s our thing! And “Chiantishire” was, without question, the most sicko-centric episode of the season thus far. There is so much sicko-ness going on that it’s hard to recap it all, let alone come to any reasonable conclusion. But that is what you pay me for, so here I go.