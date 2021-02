A little programming note for you: on Tuesday night, Discourse Blog’s Samantha Grasso appeared on Peacock’s The Mehdi Hasan Show to discuss “Texas is a Failed State,” her piece about the Texas cold-weather crisis and the politicians who are doing almost nothing to alleviate it.

Here’s a clip of Sam being excellent on TV. You can watch the full thing over at Peacock (Sam appears about 28 minutes in):

As massive storms cripple the Texas power grid, Republican lawmakers in the Lone Star State are focused on blaming Democrats. Austin, TX native @samjgrasso believes this “is really despicable.” pic.twitter.com/vVflmruYsl — The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow) February 17, 2021

Our thanks to The Mehdi Hasan Show!