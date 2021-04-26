Skip to contents
Does CNN Care That One of Its Pundits Is Pro-Genocide

Is the network at all embarrassed to have Rick Santorum on its roster?

Jack Mirkinson
4:07 PM EDT on Apr 26, 2021
Rick Santorum giving a speech at the Young America's Foundation
Jason Campbell/Twitter

Here is former senator, former presidential candidate, and current CNN contributor Rick Santorum saying…well, just watch it.

There’s no need to spend too much time on this. It is pro-genocide, but it is almost more than that; you have to believe that someone exists to want to wipe them out, after all, and Santorum appears to barely view Native Americans as humans worthy of being exterminated.

It was such a bad comment that even Meghan McCain jumped in (though I am mostly including this tweet because it remains amusing that McCain is absolutely incapable of mentioning her father at every possible opportunity).

Wow, a Navajo flutist! You’re a hero, Meghan,

Rick Santorum is a vile and hateful person, and always has been. (We all remember “man on dog,” I’m sure.) What interests me more is that he is also someone who has been employed by CNN for over four years now, as one of the network’s stable of friendly political commentators. Cable news has a way of turning even the most hateful people into just another member of the TV family, and that is what Rick Santorum has become. He’s constantly getting “shut down” on CNN by some person or another, but everyone stays on the payroll, and everyone goes home richer at the end of the day.

Now Santorum has gotten straightforwardly genocidal. Does this matter to CNN at all? Or will they just bring Santorum on for a debate, yell at him for three minutes, and then cut him another check?

Jack Mirkinson

Editor.

